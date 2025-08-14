Patriots’ Stefon Diggs leaves fans guessing about his Week 1 status

In 2024, Stefon Diggs was on a one-year contract with the Houston Texans. During a Week 8 game vs. the Colts, Diggs tore his ACL. He missed the remainder of the season and was not re-signed by Houston.

The New England Patriots took a chance on the former All-Pro WR this offseason. Stefon Diggs signed a three-year, $69 million deal with $26 million guarenteed. He’s the new WR1 for QB Drake Maye in 2025. Diggs is still recovering from the ACL tear, but has been practicing at training camp. On Wednesday evening, Stefon Diggs spoke with The Athletic’s Dianna Russini. He shared a cryptic message regarding his status for Week 1.

Will Stefon Diggs be available for the Patriots in Week 1?

When I asked Stefon Diggs about his Week 1 status, it was more about what he didn't say…



Speaking with Stefon Diggs on Wednesday, Dianna Russini asked the Patriots WR how his knee is feeling and if he’ll be ready for Week 1. Diggs’ response was less than settling for Patriots fans. Here’s what the veteran WR had to say.

“I feel great. I’m pushing the needle always. I’m always doing more than less. We’ll see about Week 1,” said Diggs. “I don’t know how I feel about it. We’ll see. Coaches aren’t too excited. I’m not too excited. I’m just trying to take a day by day. So we’ll see. It looks like we just don’t know where it’s gonna go.” – Stefon Diggs

Do the coaching staff and the player have different views about his recovery timeline? That’s always a possibility. Stefon Diggs was unavailable for New England’s first preseason game against the Commanders. It’s unknown if he’ll play in Week 2 or 3 of the preseason. The Patriots are playing it cautious with the 31-year-old.

In eight games with the Texans last season, Diggs was off to a slow start. He finished the season with 47 catches for 496 yards and three receiving touchdowns. Diggs’ streak of six consecutive seasons with 1,000+ receiving yards came to an end. The veteran WR was a second and third option in Houston’s passing game.

Stefon Diggs got the best of Jeff Okudah here:

With New England, Stefon Diggs will be a WR1. He’s undoubtedly the most talented WR on the Patriots’ roster. Tight end Hunter Henry led the team with 674 receiving yards in 2024. Chances are, Diggs leads the team in receptions and receiving yards in 2025. However, we’ll have to wait and see if Diggs is available for Week 1. His comments on Wednesday have left Patriots fans concerned.