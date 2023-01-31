Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hit a maximum speed of 18.14 MPH with a gimpy ankle on the last play of the Chiefs AFC Championship victory over the Bengals. It was the fastest he’d ran on any play in the 2023 NFL Playoffs so far. Mahomes was hit late out of bounds on the play, adding 15 yards to his 5-yard scramble, allowing the Chiefs to convert the last-second field goal to seal the win.

Mahomes hit Max Speed of Over 18 MPH

Patrick Mahomes, quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, showed true grit and determination in their AFC Championship win against the Cincinnati Bengals. Despite suffering a high ankle sprain in their Divisional Round win, Mahomes was limited in practice and could be seen limping on the field. However, with the score tied 20-20 and just seconds left on the clock, Mahomes was forced to scramble.

And scramble he did. According to Next Gen Stats, Mahomes hit a maximum speed of 18.14 MPH on his last run, which set up the game-winning field goal after a 15-yard penalty was tacked on for a late hit.

On the game's final play from scrimmage, Patrick Mahomes reached a top speed of 18.14 mph on his 5-yard scramble run, his fastest speed reached on any play this postseason. His previous high was 14.87 mph.#CINvsKC | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/mVIzwqhxb0 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 30, 2023

This is a remarkable feat, especially considering the severity of his injury. It’s clear that Mahomes’ adrenaline rush helped him push past the pain and achieve this impressive speed. His previous fastest recorded speed in this playoffs so far was just 14.87 MPH.

Heroic QB1

Mahomes’ performance was nothing short of heroic. Despite being limited in practice and hobbling around the field, he still managed to lead his team to victory. His drive and determination inspired his teammates and fans alike. The Chiefs’ faithful could be heard cheering loudly as Mahomes hit that maximum speed of 18 MPH, despite his injury.

This moment will go down in history as one of the greatest plays in Chiefs’ history. It will be remembered as the moment that Mahomes proved he is not only one of the best QBs in the NFL, but also a true leader who will do whatever it takes to win.

Mahomes’ ability to push through the pain and lead his team to victory is a testament to his character and his commitment to the game. Despite being limited, he still managed to put his team in a position to win, and that’s what champions are made of.

His Kansas City Chiefs will now face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.