Panthers’ Rico Dowdle to have a defined role as the pass-catching back

Zach Wolpin
After two wins in Bryce Young’s rookie season, the Panthers improved to 5-12 in 2024. The team continues to build around the former Heisman Trophy-winning QB. 

This offseason, the Panthers re-signed former fourth-round pick Cuba Hubbard to a three-year deal worth $33.2 million. Additionally, Carolina released Miles Sanders this offseason and signed former Cowboys RB Rico Dowdle. Early trends from Panthers’ training camp and preseason action show Dowdle has been on the field with a defined role. Dwain McFarland reported that Dowdle was on the field for 57% of routes with the starters in Week 1 of the preseason. Certainly something to monitor moving forward.

Rico Dowdle could be a complementary back to Chuba Hubbard


In his final season with the Dallas Cowboys, Rico Dowdle rushed for a career-high 1,079 rushing yards. Dowdle went undrafted in 2020 out of South Carolina and eventually found his way to the Cowboys. Last season, he played in 16 of Dallas’ 17 games and made 15 starts. The 27-year-old carried the ball 235 times.

This offseason, Rico Dowdle signed a one-year, $2.75 million contract with the Panthers. He joins an RB room that features Chuba Hubbard, a player who carried the ball 250 times in 2024. Hubbard signed a long-term deal with Carolina this offseason, and he’ll be their featured back. Where does Dowdle fit into the equation offensively?

Fantasy football expert Dwain McFarland reported that Rico Dowdle has had a defined role throughout Week 1 of the preseason. McFarland reported that Dowdle was on the field for 57% of the Panthers’ routes with the starters. Additionally, he was on the field for third-and-long situations. That’s where pass-catching running backs come into play.

Early in the preseason, trends show that Rico Dowdle is being utilized in the passing game for Carolina. Last season, Dowdle had 39 catches for 249 yards and three receiving touchdowns. Chuba Hubbard finished 2024 with 43 catches for 171 yards and one receiving touchdown. Rico Dowdle was more effective in the passing game, and the Panthers are recognizing that.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
