NFL

Packers’ All-Pro Xavier McKinney (calf) could miss the remainder of camp

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Xavier McKinney Packers pic
Xavier McKinney Packers pic

In 2024, the Green Bay Packers played in an extremely tough NFC North division. Three of the four teams had 11 or more wins. The Lions, Packers, and Vikings all made the playoffs. 

Green Bay’s postseason ended with a 22-10 loss to the Eagles in the wildcard round. The team has a ton of young talent who are returning for the 2025 season. As a franchise, the Packers are optimistic about their future. Recently, it was announced that safety Xavier McKinney is dealing with a nagging calf injury. He’ll reportedly miss the rest of camp and all three preseason games for the Packers.

The Packers expect Xavier McKinney to be ready for Week 1 in 2025


With a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, the New York Giants selected Xavier McKinney. He played the first four years of his career with New York. McKinney played in 49 games for the Giants and made 46 starts. Following the end of the 2023 season, McKinney became a free agent and signed a four-year, $68 million deal with the Packers.

During his first season in Green Bay, McKinney started all 17 games and earned a first-team All-Pro selection. Additionally, he was named a Pro Bowler and finished eighth in defensive player of the year voting. McKinney had a career-high eight interceptions in 2024 after nine over four seasons with the Giants. His eight interceptions last season ranked second to Lions’ Kerby Joseph with nine.

Xavier McKinney practiced on Wednesday for the Packers, but did not participate on Thursday. He is dealing with a nagging calf injury that has flared up this week. The Pro Bowl safety has roughly a month to rest and recover before the 2025 regular season begins. McKinney said he’ll take his time to work back and build up closer to Week 1.

Another member of the secondary set to miss time in the preseason is CB Nate Hobbs. He suffered a knee injury and underwent surgery last week. ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reported that Hobbs believes he’ll be ready for Week 1 vs. the Lions. Having Xavier McKinney and Nate Hobbs back at full strength for Week 1 would be massive for Green Bay’s defense.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Anthony Richardson Colts pic
NFL

LATEST Colts’ Anthony Richardson (finger) could practice Saturday after an injury scare

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 08 2025
Xavier McKinney Packers pic
NFL
Packers’ All-Pro Xavier McKinney (calf) could miss the remainder of camp
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 08 2025

In 2024, the Green Bay Packers played in an extremely tough NFC North division. Three of the four teams had 11 or more wins. The Lions, Packers, and Vikings all…

Tory Horton Seahawks pic
NFL
Seahawks rookie WR Tory Horton continues to make noise ahead of 2025
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 08 2025

After the 2024 season, the Seahawks parted ways with two of their top wide receivers. Tyler Lockett was released after 10 seasons, and D.K. Metcalf was traded to the Steelers. …

Roman Wilson Steelers pic
NFL
Mike Tomlin and the Steelers have a plan outlined for WR Roman Wilson
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 07 2025
Pete Carroll and Geno Smith Raiders pic
NFL
Pete Carroll and Geno Smith return to Seattle on Thursday for preseason action
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 07 2025
Josh Allen Bills pic
NFL
Buffalo’s Josh Allen will not play in the preseason opener vs. the Giants
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 07 2025
Keenan Allen Bears pic
NFL
After one year away from the Chargers, Keenan Allen will return in 2025
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 06 2025
Arrow to top