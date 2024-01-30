NFL

NFL: Patrick Mahomes Earned $43.5 Million More Than Brock Purdy In 2023

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz imengineprodsrpnavigacloud1
rsz imengineprodsrpnavigacloud1

Patrick Mahomes is the face of the NFL, and he is paid like it. The quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs has led his team to 6 straight AFC Championship game appearances and is entering his fourth Super Bowl in six years as a starter, and is looking for the third Super Bowl MVP award of his career before the age of 29.

NFL: Mahomes Salary Compared To Purdy’s

He is on the richest contract in the sport, in the third-year of a ten-year deal worth just shy of half a billion dollars ($450,000,000), and took home $44,500,000 in earnings in 2023.

While his overall deal is the richest, Mahomes ranked 4th in the league when it came to total cash for the year, as Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, and Deshaun Watson all (somehow) earned more. He was one of 5 quarterbacks in the league to take home $40m+ for the season.

You’ll find the other Super Bowl quarterback at the other end of the list.

Due to being the final pick in the NFL Draft two years ago, San Francisco’s starting QB is by far the lowest paid starter in the league. He has been under center for the 49ers all season, one in which they’ve been considered the Super Bowl favorites for throughout, and he was even in the MVP consideration until late in December. His performance against the Lions in the NFC Championship Game did plenty to silence the doubters, and he’ll play in the biggest game of his life in a couple of weeks.

And for all of that, Brock Purdy took home $985,000 in 2023, more than $43.5 million less than what Mahomes made. While Mahomes ranked #4 in take-home money this year, Purdy ranked #47.

Purdy Lives With A Roommate, Drives A Toyota

Purdy’s financial story hasn’t been a secret. He reportedly has a roommate, one of the team’s offensive linemen, which helps him save money in California’s expensive Bay Area. He drives a Toyota Sequoia, and his pre-game outfits look like they could be purchased for under $150 total.

But none of that matters if he can lead his team to victories in the playoffs, and he has done just that. With cries around him getting louder about him being a game manager or lacking the proper skill set as a 7th round pick have been silenced through San Francisco’s first two games of the postseason.

He will face the biggest test of his career on February 11th when he takes on Mahomes and company, but San Francisco is currently listed as a 1.5-point favorite.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz chiefs ravens football 6 1706564020
NFL

LATEST Patrick Mahomes Is 10-3 When Listed As An Underdog In His NFL Career

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 30 2024
rsz 231022164809 taylor swift chiefs 102223
NFL
Super Bowl LVIII: Are Taylor Swift And Brittany Mahomes Now BFF?
Author image Ben Horlock  •  Jan 30 2024

Are Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes now best friends forever? The pair have been spotted together a number of times during recent Kansas City Chiefs games. The Chiefs booked their…

Ben Johnson Lions pick
NFL
Is Lions’ OC Ben Johnson Washington’s #1 candidate to be their next head coach?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 30 2024

In the 2023 season, the Commanders finished 4-13. While they were one of the worst teams in the league, there’s optimism in Washington. The team has a new General Manager…

intro 1581349384
NFL
Super Bowl National Anthem Odds, Stats & Picks: Over/Under Set At 1:26.5
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 30 2024
T.J. Hockenson Vkings pic
NFL
Vikings Injury Report: T.J. Hockenson had surgery on Monday to repair a torn ACL
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 30 2024
Kansas City Chiefs Free Bet
NFL
Kansas City Chiefs Twitter Vs San Francisco 49ers Twitter: Who Wins The Super Bowl LVIII Social Media Battle?
Author image Ben Horlock  •  Jan 30 2024
Bill Belichick Patriots pic 4
NFL
Atlanta reportedly did not want to hire Bill Belichick as front office members feared they would be fired
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 30 2024
Arrow to top