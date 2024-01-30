Patrick Mahomes is the face of the NFL, and he is paid like it. The quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs has led his team to 6 straight AFC Championship game appearances and is entering his fourth Super Bowl in six years as a starter, and is looking for the third Super Bowl MVP award of his career before the age of 29.

NFL: Mahomes Salary Compared To Purdy’s

“The single hardest thing I had to do this year was act like Brock Purdy deserved to be in the conversations with (Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and Lamar Jackson)” – Ryan Clark pic.twitter.com/yAwg2UxD4s — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 22, 2024

He is on the richest contract in the sport, in the third-year of a ten-year deal worth just shy of half a billion dollars ($450,000,000), and took home $44,500,000 in earnings in 2023.

While his overall deal is the richest, Mahomes ranked 4th in the league when it came to total cash for the year, as Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, and Deshaun Watson all (somehow) earned more. He was one of 5 quarterbacks in the league to take home $40m+ for the season.

You’ll find the other Super Bowl quarterback at the other end of the list.

Due to being the final pick in the NFL Draft two years ago, San Francisco’s starting QB is by far the lowest paid starter in the league. He has been under center for the 49ers all season, one in which they’ve been considered the Super Bowl favorites for throughout, and he was even in the MVP consideration until late in December. His performance against the Lions in the NFC Championship Game did plenty to silence the doubters, and he’ll play in the biggest game of his life in a couple of weeks.

And for all of that, Brock Purdy took home $985,000 in 2023, more than $43.5 million less than what Mahomes made. While Mahomes ranked #4 in take-home money this year, Purdy ranked #47.

Purdy Lives With A Roommate, Drives A Toyota

Brock Purdy signed a four-year contract with the 49ers in 2022 that turned out to be one of the biggest bargains in the league today. He will make just $870,000 in salary this season. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will make $44.5 million. https://t.co/YNcaEv0lrj — MarketWatch (@MarketWatch) January 29, 2024

Purdy’s financial story hasn’t been a secret. He reportedly has a roommate, one of the team’s offensive linemen, which helps him save money in California’s expensive Bay Area. He drives a Toyota Sequoia, and his pre-game outfits look like they could be purchased for under $150 total.

But none of that matters if he can lead his team to victories in the playoffs, and he has done just that. With cries around him getting louder about him being a game manager or lacking the proper skill set as a 7th round pick have been silenced through San Francisco’s first two games of the postseason.

He will face the biggest test of his career on February 11th when he takes on Mahomes and company, but San Francisco is currently listed as a 1.5-point favorite.