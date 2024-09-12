NFL

NFL Legend Shannon Sharpe Apologises For Accidentally Streaming Himself Having Sex On Instagram

Shannon Sharpe
Shannon Sharpe

NFL icon Shannon Sharpe has apologised for an incident on his Instagram live, where the former tight end appeared to accidentally go live while having sex.

Shannon Sharpe Apologises

Shannon Sharpe was involved in a surprising scandal on Wednesday afternoon, as he took to Instagram live by accident with some inappropriate content.

The camera wasn’t moving in the live, with only the floor shown to his 3.2 million followers, but in the background the Hall of Famer could be heard having sex with someone.

At first, Sharpe announced that his account had been hacked but shortly after the incident he admitted this was a lie, in an emergency episode of his podcast “Nightcap.”

“Obviously I am embarrassed. Someone that is extremely, extremely private and to have one of your most intimate details – the audio – heard for the entire world to hear, I’m embarrassed for a number of reasons.”

“There are a lot of people that count on Shannon to be professional at all times and I always try to be professional at all times, even when I’m behind closed doors. … I’m very disappointed in myself, not for the act. I think there are millions and billions of people of consenting age that engage in activities, but for the audio to be heard I’m disappointed in myself. I let a lot of people down.”

“My phone wasn’t hacked. It wasn’t a prank, it was me being a healthy, active male,” he added. “Ya’ll thought I was bulljiving, Unc get it in.”

Sharpe was obviously very regretful over his actions on Wednesday, which happened in the early hours of the afternoon. Nightcap co-host and former Bengals star Ochocinco said he wasn’t mad, but just disappointed in ‘unc’.

“I’m baffled. I never thought I’d see the day where you, Unc, would pull something so out of character,” Ochocinco said. “A little unprofessional. I’m not mad, I’m thoroughly disappointed because I hold you to a higher standard.”

Although the incident was extremely serious, both NFL legends were able to later laugh about Sharpe’s mistake and it seems following the apology no more action will be taken against the star.

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC.
