NFL History Made As Two 100-Yard Defensive Touchdowns Are Scored On The Same Weekend

Olly Taliku
Sports Editor
Rayshawn Jenkins
Rayshawn Jenkins

History was made in the NFL on Sunday as two teams managed to pull off incredible 100+ yard defensive touchdowns on the same weekend which until now, had never been done before.  

In the late slate on Sunday afternoon there was some incredible work from the defensive units, with the Seahawks and Broncos both scoring a touchdown from near impossible positions.

Seahawks Record Longest Defensive Touchdown In Franchise History

The first game to see a 100-yard touchdown scored was in the contest between the Seahawks and Giants, as New York looked certain to score the first touchdown in the match from Seattle’s own one-yard line.

Eric Gray was handed the responsibility of gaining one final yard for the Giants but disaster struck at the most crucial time as the running back fumbled the football across the goal line.

In the immediate aftermath it was hard to see who retained possession of the football, but Seahawks safety Rayshawn Jenkins popped up with the ball deep in his own end zone.

Jenkins didn’t need to put on any fancy moves to escape from the Giants defense, as he had no opposition anywhere near him after just five yards of running – with the Seattle player sprinting off into the open field for a 102-yard defensive return.

Although everyone in the stadium seemed to be waiting for a flag (including the Giants offense), no penalty markers were thrown on the play and the touchdown stood.

The official 102-yard touchdown for Jenkins is the longest ever recorded touchdown in Seattle’s franchise history.

Broncos Emulate Seattle’s Return

Just minutes after the Seahawks touchdown happened, Denver managed to score a similarly impressive return of 100-yards from their own end zone.

Gardner Minshew took a shot at a touchdown for the Raiders from just over 15 yards out, but his pass was read easily and Pat Surtain II snagged the ball with an impressive interception on the goal line.

Surtain needed just one blocker to stop the offense in front of him, but he breezed his way past the Raiders team to easily score the second 100-yard return of the day.

The cornerback recorded a top speed of 20.92mph on his touchdown return, becoming the first player to reach a top speed of over 20mph on a pick six this year.

Surtain and Jenkins’ touchdown returns from Sunday will go down in NFL history – becoming the first ever pair to record a 100+ yard return on the same week. The feat was made even more impressive due to the scores being separated by just minutes on Sunday afternoon.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
Olly Taliku

