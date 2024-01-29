After downing the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers are headed back to their second Super Bowl in the last five years. They’ve had a dominant 2023 NFL season up to this point, having been the listed championship favorites for a majority of the year, and they opened as slight favorites against the Kansas City Chiefs for the big game that will be held on February 11th.

One of the biggest reasons for the team’s success has been running back Christian McCaffrey. Acquired before the trade deadline last season, he was an important piece for their stretch run in 2022 that ultimately ended in disappointment. He was even more productive this time around, having a career year in 2023 by leading the league in rushing and tying for the most touchdowns scored by any individual player.

His touchdown streak was impressive. Starting in Week 13 of the previous season, McCaffrey had found the end zone in every single game for 14 straight contests, and was held without a touchdown in just three regular season games in 2023.

He has continued his dominance in the postseason, as well. In the past two games against the Packers and Lions, McCaffrey have found the end zone twice in each. It is the continuation of yet another streak, as the running back scored a touchdown in each of San Francisco’s three postseason games last year, as well.

SF Will Have To Be At Their Best On Super Bowl Sunday

In addition to the touchdown he scored when he played in one playoff game with the Carolina Panthers, McCaffrey has now scored a touchdown in all 6 of the postseason games in his NFL career. In his 5 with San Francisco, he is averaging 112 yards from scrimmage.

He’ll have to be at his best on Sunday if he wants to help the 49ers accomplish their ultimate goals. The Chiefs gave up just 10 rushing touchdowns during the regular season, the 4th fewest in the league, and will be keyed in on McCaffrey as one of the 49ers’ most dangerous weapons.

During the regular season, McCaffrey had 1,459 yards rushing and added another 564 in the passing game.

We still have plenty of time before kickoff and the line is subject to change, but the 49ers are currently the listed Super Bowl favorites at -1.