NFL

NFL: Christian McCaffrey Has Scored In All 6 Of His Career Playoff Games

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn13
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn13

After downing the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers are headed back to their second Super Bowl in the last five years. They’ve had a dominant 2023 NFL season up to this point, having been the listed championship favorites for a majority of the year, and they opened as slight favorites against the Kansas City Chiefs for the big game that will be held on February 11th.

NFL: McCaffrey Now Has 8 TDs In 6 Career Playoff Games

One of the biggest reasons for the team’s success has been running back Christian McCaffrey. Acquired before the trade deadline last season, he was an important piece for their stretch run in 2022 that ultimately ended in disappointment. He was even more productive this time around, having a career year in 2023 by leading the league in rushing and tying for the most touchdowns scored by any individual player.

His touchdown streak was impressive. Starting in Week 13 of the previous season, McCaffrey had found the end zone in every single game for 14 straight contests, and was held without a touchdown in just three regular season games in 2023.

He has continued his dominance in the postseason, as well. In the past two games against the Packers and Lions, McCaffrey have found the end zone twice in each. It is the continuation of yet another streak, as the running back scored a touchdown in each of San Francisco’s three postseason games last year, as well.

SF Will Have To Be At Their Best On Super Bowl Sunday

In addition to the touchdown he scored when he played in one playoff game with the Carolina Panthers, McCaffrey has now scored a touchdown in all 6 of the postseason games in his NFL career. In his 5 with San Francisco, he is averaging 112 yards from scrimmage.

He’ll have to be at his best on Sunday if he wants to help the 49ers accomplish their ultimate goals. The Chiefs gave up just 10 rushing touchdowns during the regular season, the 4th fewest in the league, and will be keyed in on McCaffrey as one of the 49ers’ most dangerous weapons.

During the regular season, McCaffrey had 1,459 yards rushing and added another 564 in the passing game.

We still have plenty of time before kickoff and the line is subject to change, but the 49ers are currently the listed Super Bowl favorites at -1.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn13
NFL

LATEST NFL: Christian McCaffrey Has Scored In All 6 Of His Career Playoff Games

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 29 2024
Dan Campbell Lions pic
NFL
After a loss in the NFC Championship, the Lions have pick #29 in the 2024 NFL Draft
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 29 2024

The dream run for the Detroit Lions finally came to an end in the NFC Championship game. It’s a loss that Lions fans are going to be thinking about for…

Super Bowl 54 pic
NFL
With the 49ers and Chiefs winning, we’re set for a rematch of Super Bowl 54 that Kansas City won 31-20
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 29 2024

Yesterday was Championship Sunday in the NFL. Four teams fought for the right to go to the Super Bowl. The Chiefs were on the road against the Ravens. Additionally, the…

rsz usa today 214450870
NFL
Detroit Lions: 3 Key Players Set To Be NFL Free Agents In 2024
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 29 2024
rsz 19683027240
NFL
Travis Kelce Passes Jerry Rice In NFL Record Books. Will Anyone Ever Catch Him?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 29 2024
rsz j k dobbins 4 1400
NFL
Baltimore Ravens: 3 Key Players Who Will Be NFL Free Agents In 2024
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 28 2024
Detroit Lions Free Bet
NFL
Detroit Lions Free Bet – Get $1000 Betting Offer With BetOnline For NFC Championship
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Jan 28 2024
Arrow to top