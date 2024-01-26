Brandon Staley wasn’t exactly a success as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. Hired in 2021 to replace Anthony Lynn, Staley always had a talented roster at his disposal, but finished with a 24-24 overall record before being fired in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season. His team made just one playoff appearance during his time in LA, which was the infamous 20-point, second half come back by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022.

Brandon Staley Set To Interview With 2 NFL Teams

Former Chargers’ HC Brandon Staley is meeting today with the Packers about their defensive coordinator job, is scheduled to meet with the Dolphins about their DC vacancy this weekend, and has drawn interest from the Rams about being a potential Raheem Morris replacement, per… pic.twitter.com/76Bk9ItNVV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 26, 2024

The team needed to move in a different direction, and they have recently hired Jim Harbaugh to be their new lead man going forward. But Staley might not be out of a job for long, though it seems like his days as a head coach are behind him for the moment.

He is still considered to have one of the better defensive minds in the NFL, and it is thought that he will be able to nab a job as a coordinator sooner rather than later. Both the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins have some level of interest in bringing Staley aboard, at least according to reports that came out on Friday.

While the Packers seemed to overachieve during the 2023 season, they will be looking for a different leader for their defense. The team relieved Joe Berry of his duties as coordinator earlier this week, giving them a vacancy at the spot. Their first interview will be with Brandon Staley, as the two sides are scheduled to meet in the coming days.

Dolphins, Packers To Host Former Chargers Coach

Former Chargers HC Brandon Staley is meeting with the Packers for their defensive coordinator position, per @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/QUohA9NU0l — PFF (@PFF) January 26, 2024

That won’t be his only stop. The Dolphins are on the hunt for a new coordinator themselves, as their tie to Vic Fangio lasted just one season. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Miami too will be conducting an interview with Staley soon, and he should be one of the first people that the team brings in to talk about the job.

Coaching in Los Angeles was the first time that Brandon Staley had a head job. He had only been in the NFL for four seasons leading up to nabbing the Chargers’ gig, and spent only one of those years as a defensive coordinator.

In his nearly three full years as the team’s head coach, the Chargers’ defense ranked 30th in points allowed and 28th in yards.