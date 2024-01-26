NFL

NFL: Brandon Staley To Interview With Packers, Dolphins For Coordinator Job

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn10
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn10

Brandon Staley wasn’t exactly a success as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. Hired in 2021 to replace Anthony Lynn, Staley always had a talented roster at his disposal, but finished with a 24-24 overall record before being fired in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season. His team made just one playoff appearance during his time in LA, which was the infamous 20-point, second half come back by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022.

Brandon Staley Set To Interview With 2 NFL Teams

The team needed to move in a different direction, and they have recently hired Jim Harbaugh to be their new lead man going forward. But Staley might not be out of a job for long, though it seems like his days as a head coach are behind him for the moment.

He is still considered to have one of the better defensive minds in the NFL, and it is thought that he will be able to nab a job as a coordinator sooner rather than later. Both the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins have some level of interest in bringing Staley aboard, at least according to reports that came out on Friday.

While the Packers seemed to overachieve during the 2023 season, they will be looking for a different leader for their defense. The team relieved Joe Berry of his duties as coordinator earlier this week, giving them a vacancy at the spot. Their first interview will be with Brandon Staley, as the two sides are scheduled to meet in the coming days.

Dolphins, Packers To Host Former Chargers Coach

That won’t be his only stop. The Dolphins are on the hunt for a new coordinator themselves, as their tie to Vic Fangio lasted just one season. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Miami too will be conducting an interview with Staley soon, and he should be one of the first people that the team brings in to talk about the job.

Coaching in Los Angeles was the first time that Brandon Staley had a head job. He had only been in the NFL for four seasons leading up to nabbing the Chargers’ gig, and spent only one of those years as a defensive coordinator.

In his nearly three full years as the team’s head coach, the Chargers’ defense ranked 30th in points allowed and 28th in yards.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz 6591bdefa4d1e
NFL

LATEST Odell Beckham Jr. Earned $428,000 Per Catch During The 2023 NFL Season

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 26 2024
USATSI 22340282 168397130 lowres 1
NFL
George Kittle Player Prop Best Bets vs Lions – NFC Championship Betting
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 26 2024

Ahead of the NFC Championship game, we have selected our favorite player prop picks for San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle. George Kittle NFC Championship Player Prop Picks Kittle…

rsz mark andrews playoff status
NFL
NFL: Mark Andrews Provides Another Boost To The Ravens’ Offense
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 26 2024

Mark Andrews has been a massive part of the Baltimore Ravens’ offense over the past few years. Playing from the tight end position, he has been the team’s leading receiver…

Dan Quinn Cowboys pic
NFL
Dallas’ DC Dan Quinn to have an in-person interview with the Commanders ‘early next week’
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 26 2024
Raheem Morris Rams pic 1
NFL
The Falcons have hired former Rams’ DC Raheem Morris to be their next head coach
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 26 2024
USATSI 22344782 168397130 lowres
NFL
NFL NFC Championship Public Betting: Lions Spread Favored
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 26 2024
John Harbaugh Net Worth
NFL
John Harbaugh Net Worth, Career Earnings, Salary and Honors of Baltimore Ravens Head Coach
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 26 2024
Arrow to top