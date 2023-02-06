New Orleans Saints Expected To Hire Joe Woods As New DC

The New Orleans Saints seem to have found their new man and are expected to hire former Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods.

Woods has spent the last three seasons as the Browns DC, but was fired at the end of the regular season.

The New Orleans #Saints are expected to name Joe Woods their defensive coordinator, per sources. Woods, the Cleveland Browns DC from 2020-22, reunites with Dennis Allen from their Oakland Raiders days. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 6, 2023

Woods will reunite with old friend in Dennis Allen, where Woods was defensive assistant on Allen’s staff back in 2014 at the Oakland Raiders.

Woods interviewed for the role last week after the Saints moved on from co-defensive coordinators Ryan Nielsen and Kris Richard, and he has been the top choice all along to be their successor.

He was fired by Cleveland after a three-year run which included the Browns defense being ranked 20th, 13th and 21st in points allowed, and 14th, 5th, and 17th in yards allowed.

The Saints have several young defensive backs that Woods could help develop, such as Paulson Adebo and Alontae Taylor.

Content You May Like