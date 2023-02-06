NFL

New Orleans Saints Expected To Hire Joe Woods As New DC

Kyle Curran
2 min read
Joe Woods Saints
Joe Woods Saints

The New Orleans Saints seem to have found their new man and are expected to hire former Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods. 

Woods has spent the last three seasons as the Browns DC, but was fired at the end of the regular season.

Woods will reunite with old friend in Dennis Allen, where Woods was defensive assistant on Allen’s staff back in 2014 at the Oakland Raiders.

Woods interviewed for the role last week after the Saints moved on from co-defensive coordinators Ryan Nielsen and Kris Richard, and he has been the top choice all along to be their successor.

He was fired by Cleveland after a three-year run which included the Browns defense being ranked 20th, 13th and 21st in points allowed, and 14th, 5th, and 17th in yards allowed.

The Saints have several young defensive backs that Woods could help develop, such as Paulson Adebo and Alontae Taylor.

Twitter

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
Kyle Curran

