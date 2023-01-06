NFL

Minnesota Vikings Plan To Activate Irv Smith Jr. From Injured Reserve

Author image
Owen Jones
2 min read
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Irv
Irv
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. is soon to be activated from Injured Reserve.

Smith played his last game in Week 8 and has been out ever since after suffering a high ankle sprain. Getting Smith back just improves an already good offense. It seems that Smith’s role will be somewhat diminished with the new acquisition of T.J. Hockenson.

https://s.hdnux.com/photos/77/64/01/16728154/6/rawImage.jpg

Smith is a former second round pick from the University of Alabama. At only two years at Alabama, Smith’s junior year was his best season. Smith had 44 receptions for 710 yards and 7 touchdowns. He averaged a whopping 16.1 yards a catch.

The past two seasons for Smith have been very injury riddled. Last season he only appeared in 13 games and suffered a torn meniscus. He has only appeared in 7 games this season. Maybe the trade for T.J. Hockenson just furthers their point in their lack of faith in the health of Smith long term.

https://thevikingage.com/wp-content/uploads/imagn-images/2018/08/19205618.jpeg

It seems like Smith will not return to the Minnesota Vikings next season, however, as his rookie contract expires at the end of the season. It will be interesting to see what team takes a shot on Smith. He is still only 24 years old and has plenty of talent. His main concern is staying healthy, which is a big concern.

Nevertheless, Smith will be a welcomed addition to the Minnesota Vikings offense. Quarterback Kirk Cousins will be pleased to have another weapon at his disposal.  The Vikings are looking for another spark after an embarrassing loss to division rival Green Bay. A game against the Chicago Bears in week 18 might do the trick for this offense.

The Minnesota Vikings are +1400 to be the NFC representative  in the Super Bowl according to NFL betting sites. Maybe adding Smith back to the offense will make their chances even greater, but not by much.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Owen Jones

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Irv
NFL

LATEST Minnesota Vikings Plan To Activate Irv Smith Jr. From Injured Reserve

Author image Owen Jones  •  2h
Jackson
NFL
Baltimore Ravens Lamar Jackson Ruled Out For Season Finale
Author image Owen Jones  •  3h

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been ruled out for their week 18 match-up againt the Cincinnati Bengals.  Ravens’ HC John Harbaugh officially ruled out QB Lamar Jackson for Sunday’s…

AP Vikings Cardinals football
NFL
How To Bet On NFL Week 18 In Arizona | Arizona Sports Betting
Author image Kyle Curran  •  5h

The NFL’s regular season reaches its climax this weekend as we begin the build up to Super Bowl LVII with many teams’ playoff fate still yet to be confirmed. Arizona’s…

nfl amerikanskfotbal generisk
NFL
NFL Week 18 Permutations: Which Teams Will Need Wins For The Playoffs?
Author image Kyle Curran  •  6h
NFL week 18
NFL
How To Bet On NFL Week 18 In China | China Sports Betting
Author image Andy Newton  •  8h
Jamaal Williams Detroit Lions Seattle Seahawks NFL
NFL
How To Bet On NFL Week 18 In Brazil | Brazil Sports Betting
Author image Andy Newton  •  8h
nfl logo on fieldxx3000 1688 0 137 1200xx2880 1620 0 0
NFL
NFL Week 18 Complete Schedule, Dates and Kick Off Times For Final Games Of Regular Season
Author image Kyle Curran  •  10h
Arrow to top