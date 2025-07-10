NFL

Michael Penix Jr. wants to take the Falcons to the playoffs for the first time since 2017

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Michael Penix Jr. falcons pic
Michael Penix Jr. falcons pic

Ahead of the 2023 season, Kirk Cousins left the Vikings after six seasons. He signed a four-year, $180 million deal with the Falcons in March 2024.

One month later, Atlanta used their first-round draft pick to select QB Michael Penix Jr. out of Washington. Kirk Cousins started the first 14 games of the 2024 season for the Falcons. Rookie Michael Penix Jr. started the final three games of last season for Atlanta. Recently, Michael Penix Jr. was interviewed by former Falcons QB Mike Vick. Penix Jr. told Vick that he wants to take the Falcons back to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Can Michael Penix Jr. and the Falcons make the playoffs in 2025?


The 2025 season will be Michael Penix Jr.’s first full year as the starting QB of the Falcons. After the team made a QB change at the end of 2024, Penix Jr. had the opportunity to start the final three games. He went 1-2 in three games, throwing for 775 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. For the upcoming season, Kirk Cousins will be the backup QB for the Falcons. There’s no telling how long he’ll remain with the team.

Recently, Michael Penix Jr. sat down for an interview with former Falcons QB Mike Vick. The QB duo discussed several topics. Penix Jr. told Vick that one of his goals for the upcoming season is to take Atlanta to the playoffs. They’ve been in a playoff drought for the last seven postseasons. In 2024, the team finished 8-9, which was second in the NFC South.

Penix Jr.’s goal of making the postseason in 2025 is not impossible. The NFC South is one of the worst divisions in football. Tampa Bay won the division last year at 10-7. If they take a slight step back and the Falcons take a step forward, that could be Atlanta’s pathway to the playoffs. This offseason, the Falcons didn’t make many major offensive changes.

Michael Penix Jr. will be playing with a similar group in 2025. In three games with Penix Jr. as his QB, WR Drake London saw 39 targets, hauled in 352 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. The duo showed promise at the end of 2024, and the Falcons would love to see Penix Jr. take the next step. Additionally, having Kyle Pitts more involved offensively would be beneficial for Atlanta.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Michael Penix Jr. falcons pic
NFL

LATEST Michael Penix Jr. wants to take the Falcons to the playoffs for the first time since 2017

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 10 2025
Tristan Wirfs Bucs pic
NFL
Buccaneers All-Pro tackle Tristan Wirfs (knee) will miss the first four games of the 2025 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 09 2025

Since he stepped foot in the building for Tampa Bay, Tristan Wirfs has been stalwart. The 26-year-old has played left and right tackle over five seasons with the Buccaneers.  In…

Dak Presscott Cowboys pic
NFL
Cowboys’ Dak Prescott told reporters he’ll be ‘full go’ for training camp on July 20
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 09 2025

In 2024, the Dallas Cowboys finished 7-10. It was the team’s second losing record in five years. That was enough for the team to part ways with head coach Mike…

Jalen Ramsey Dolphins pic
NFL
The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading with the Dolphins to acquire All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 30 2025
Lamar Jackson Ravens pic
NFL
Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson is still not over the loss to Buffalo in the 2024 playoffs
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 18 2025
Jaxson Dart Giants pic
NFL
How soon will rookie QB Jaxson Dart make his first start for the Giants in 2025?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 18 2025
Jamaal Williams Saints pic
NFL
Veteran RB Jamaal Williams could reunite with Ben Johnson and the Bears in 2025
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 17 2025
Arrow to top