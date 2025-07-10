Michael Penix Jr. wants to take the Falcons to the playoffs for the first time since 2017

Ahead of the 2023 season, Kirk Cousins left the Vikings after six seasons. He signed a four-year, $180 million deal with the Falcons in March 2024.

One month later, Atlanta used their first-round draft pick to select QB Michael Penix Jr. out of Washington. Kirk Cousins started the first 14 games of the 2024 season for the Falcons. Rookie Michael Penix Jr. started the final three games of last season for Atlanta. Recently, Michael Penix Jr. was interviewed by former Falcons QB Mike Vick. Penix Jr. told Vick that he wants to take the Falcons back to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Can Michael Penix Jr. and the Falcons make the playoffs in 2025?

The 2025 season will be Michael Penix Jr.’s first full year as the starting QB of the Falcons. After the team made a QB change at the end of 2024, Penix Jr. had the opportunity to start the final three games. He went 1-2 in three games, throwing for 775 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. For the upcoming season, Kirk Cousins will be the backup QB for the Falcons. There’s no telling how long he’ll remain with the team.

Recently, Michael Penix Jr. sat down for an interview with former Falcons QB Mike Vick. The QB duo discussed several topics. Penix Jr. told Vick that one of his goals for the upcoming season is to take Atlanta to the playoffs. They’ve been in a playoff drought for the last seven postseasons. In 2024, the team finished 8-9, which was second in the NFC South.

Penix Jr.’s goal of making the postseason in 2025 is not impossible. The NFC South is one of the worst divisions in football. Tampa Bay won the division last year at 10-7. If they take a slight step back and the Falcons take a step forward, that could be Atlanta’s pathway to the playoffs. This offseason, the Falcons didn’t make many major offensive changes.

Michael Penix Jr. will be playing with a similar group in 2025. In three games with Penix Jr. as his QB, WR Drake London saw 39 targets, hauled in 352 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. The duo showed promise at the end of 2024, and the Falcons would love to see Penix Jr. take the next step. Additionally, having Kyle Pitts more involved offensively would be beneficial for Atlanta.