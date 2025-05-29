LSU hosts Baton Rouge NCAA Regional featuring Dallas Baptist, Rhode Island, and Little Rock, aiming for redemption with dominant pitching.

There’s something about postseason baseball in Baton Rouge. The buzz, the heat, the weight of history hanging over Alex Box Stadium. LSU has seen it all — titles raised, dreams shattered, and moments that echo for years. Now, as the No. 6 national seed, the Tigers welcome a field of challengers — Dallas Baptist, Rhode Island, and Little Rock — with one goal in mind: redemption. After falling in last year’s regional, LSU returns not just with talent, but with purpose. And in June, that’s a dangerous combination.

Hosting Never Gets Old The Tigers will host the Baton Rouge Regional this weekend for the 28th time. pic.twitter.com/OdvYV1BksH — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) May 28, 2025

LSU’s Mission is Clear: Control the Mound, Own the Moment

For LSU, this weekend is about reclaiming what slipped through their fingers a year ago. The Tigers are built to contend — not just because of their lineup’s depth or the raucous support of Alex Box Stadium — but because they trust the arms they send to the mound. At the heart of that trust is Kade Anderson, a left-handed maestro whose command and competitiveness make him one of the most dominant pitchers in the country.

Anderson’s ability to mix a four-pitch arsenal with poise beyond his years gives LSU a foundation to build on. But he’s not alone. The staff is deep, with multiple relievers capable of shifting momentum in a heartbeat. Jared Jones adds the thunder at the plate — a towering presence with 19 home runs and the kind of aura that makes every at-bat feel like a moment. This LSU team knows the heartbreak of falling short. Now, they’re armed — literally and emotionally — to make sure history doesn’t repeat.

Challengers with Grit: DBU, Rhode Island, and Little Rock Aim to Disrupt

Dallas Baptist arrives in Baton Rouge with the reputation of a program that won’t flinch. They’ve made a habit of crashing regionals with fearless baseball, and this year is no different. Offensively balanced and fundamentally sound, they don’t beat themselves — and in the postseason, that’s a valuable trait.

⚡️ Electric Factory At DBU Armored Heat Spotlight: Dallas Baptist University (@DBU_Baseball ) These guys continue to dice up hitters! An awesome mix of Elite Talent and Top Notch Player Development Keep it Rolling! 📈 pic.twitter.com/Mhc9sdP7OX — Armored Heat (@ArmoredHeat) May 14, 2025

Rhode Island may be an underdog in terms of seeding, but third baseman Anthony DePino brings heavyweight power to the party. With 19 home runs, 20 doubles, and 60 RBIs on the year, DePino’s numbers jump off the page. But it’s his experience — four years of steady dominance — that makes him even more dangerous. His approach is mature, his impact immediate. When he steps in the box, he brings the potential to change the tone of the game.

Then there’s Little Rock. Often overlooked, but never outmatched. They’ve clawed their way into the tournament with the kind of hustle and unity that scares higher seeds. They play loose, they play together, and they’ll fight for every pitch. In June, that can be enough.

Defense and Intangibles Will Shape the Baton Rouge Story

In a regional loaded with offense, it’s defense — and the quiet brilliance behind it — that could define who advances. LSU’s Steven Milam is the kind of shortstop who changes a game without a word. Whether it’s diving up the middle, turning double plays with precision, or simply being in the right spot at the right time, Milam anchors the Tigers’ infield like a veteran.

His glove isn’t loud — it’s reliable, and in postseason baseball, that might be the most powerful thing of all. Between Milam’s steadiness and Anderson’s fire on the mound, LSU has the spine of a team built for deep runs.

But make no mistake — the margin is thin. One swing from DePino, one error under pressure, one arm that falters late — it’s all it takes. That’s what makes regionals beautiful. And in Baton Rouge, with shadows long and hopes high, that beauty — and the heartbreak that might come with it — is about to unfold.