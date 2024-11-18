Joe Burrow leads the NFL with 3,028 passing yards and 27 touchdowns through 11 weeks

In Week 11, the Bengals were on the road to face the Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Cincinnati desperately needed a win to stay alive in the AFC playoff race. Los Angeles jumped out to a 24-6 lead at halftime but the Bengals fought back. Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes in the second half to help the Bengals tie the game 27-27 in the fourth quarter.

However, Cincinnati’s defense let Chargers RB J.K. Dobbins score with less than 30 seconds left in the game. The Bengals lost 34-27 and dropped to 4-7 on the season. Cincinnati’s defense has been their Achilles heel all season long while Joe Burrow is playing at an MVP level. He currently leads the NFL with 3,028 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, and just four interceptions.

The Bengals are 4-7 while QB Joe Burrow is playing dominant football

Joe Burrow has 3,028 passing yards, 27 TDs and 4 INTs this season. The #Bengals are 4-7. Make it make sense. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 18, 2024



Joe Burrow is in his fifth season with the Cincinnati Bengals and is having a stellar season individually. His 274 completions, 408 pass attempts, 3,028 passing yards, and 27 touchdowns leads the NFL through 11 weeks. Burrow is averaging (275.3) passing yards per game in 2024. The 27-year-old has thrown 350+ passing yards and at least three touchdowns in his last two games. Both have been losses for Cincinnati. On SNF against the Chargers in Week 11, Burrow had 356 passing yards and three touchdowns. That was not enough for the Bengals to pick up a much-needed win.

Now, they’re 4-7 with six games left in the 2024 season. The Bengals are on a bye in Week 12 and are at home in Week 13 to face the Steelers. Cincinnati will likely miss the playoffs for the second year in a row. With 27 touchdowns in 11 games, Burrow is on pace to break his previous career-high of 35 passing touchdowns in 2022. If he continues the pace he is currently on, Burrow will likely set a new career-high for passing yards in a season. He had 4,475 in 2022. Despite how well he is playing, the Bengals continue to lose. Burrow acknowledged that this has been the most frustrating season of his career.