Is Aaron Rodgers trading to the Steelers? Insider reveals why move has been delayed

Olly Taliku
Aaron Rodgers has been linked with a move to the Pittsburgh Steelers all summer, but the move is still yet to be confirmed with the new season just two months away from kicking off.  

Someone very close to Aaron Rodgers, his book author, has shed light on the situation, giving a possible reason to why the veteran quarterback is delaying a move.

Why is Aaron Rodgers delaying Steelers trade?

While he hasn’t yet put pen to paper for a new team in 2025, Aaron Rodgers has reportedly agreed to join the Pittsburgh Steelers and the confirmation is merely a formality.

But if Rodgers has agreed to a deal already, then why has the team not announced their new quarterback with the return of the NFL just around the corner?

Well, Rodgers’ close friend and author of his biography – Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers – seems to have an idea as to why.

“I just think verbally, behind the scenes, not that he guaranteed it, but he’s told [the Steelers], ‘Listen, I’m gonna play for you. I just don’t want to go there and then miss part of mandatory minicamp because of my personal issues,” biographer Ian O’Connor considered.

“I’m pretty sure they’re gonna be solved by the end of May, at least in my satisfaction where I can give you my all.’ So that’s where I think it is.”

O’Connor could be right, as Rodgers had problems last year with the New York Jets when he missed a mandatory minicamp to go on holiday in Egypt.

Rodgers himself has only spoken about signing for a new team once during the postseason when appearing on the Pat McCaffee show, but he mentioned that ‘personal matters’ were preventing him agreeing a deal.

Despite a difficult season in New York last year, it seems that retirement is still off the table for the 41-year-old.

Last year the four time NFL MVP managed to play 17 games where he threw for 3,897 yards after returning from an achilles injury that ruled him out of the entire season in 2023.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
