Aaron Rodgers has been linked with a move to the Pittsburgh Steelers all summer, but the move is still yet to be confirmed with the new season just two months away from kicking off.

Someone very close to Aaron Rodgers, his book author, has shed light on the situation, giving a possible reason to why the veteran quarterback is delaying a move.

Why is Aaron Rodgers delaying Steelers trade?

While he hasn’t yet put pen to paper for a new team in 2025, Aaron Rodgers has reportedly agreed to join the Pittsburgh Steelers and the confirmation is merely a formality.

But if Rodgers has agreed to a deal already, then why has the team not announced their new quarterback with the return of the NFL just around the corner?

Well, Rodgers’ close friend and author of his biography – Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers – seems to have an idea as to why.

O’Connor could be right, as Rodgers had problems last year with the New York Jets when he missed a mandatory minicamp to go on holiday in Egypt.

Aaron Rodgers was asked why he took a trip to Egypt the week of mandatory minicamp: “I had a great talk with Robert. Obviously, he wanted me to be there. I knew the consequences if I wasn’t gonna be there. The reaction is what it is.” pic.twitter.com/ehcf6WhnWp — Jets Videos (@snyjets) July 24, 2024

Rodgers himself has only spoken about signing for a new team once during the postseason when appearing on the Pat McCaffee show, but he mentioned that ‘personal matters’ were preventing him agreeing a deal.

Despite a difficult season in New York last year, it seems that retirement is still off the table for the 41-year-old.

Last year the four time NFL MVP managed to play 17 games where he threw for 3,897 yards after returning from an achilles injury that ruled him out of the entire season in 2023.