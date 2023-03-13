NFL

Free Agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. Wants $20 Million Per Year

Anthony R. Cardenas
Odell Beckham Jr. sat out for the entirety of the 2022 NFL season, though he has always been looking to get back into the game. But if reports are to be believed, he may have a hard time finding a team that is willing to meet his demands.

Beckham held a workout on Friday of last week, which scouts from 14 NFL teams attended. Representatives from teams like the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, and New England Patriots were all involved, and even Beckham’s former team the New York Giants were present.

Reports: Odell Beckham Jr. Wants $20 Million Per Season

He was apparently impressive in the showing. Beckham Jr. looks to have bulked up on muscle, and was still able to make the spectacular catches that we have been accustomed to seeing him make. According to Mike Florio, there are interested parties, and the free agent wide receiver is “in talks” with several teams.

But, as Florio also reported, Beckham Jr.’s asking price might be a bit outrageous. Apparently, he is seeking a pay day in the $20 million per year range, and it feels like he’d be hard-pressed to find a team willing to pony up that kind of money for a guy who hasn’t played in over a year’s time.

Making $20 million per year would put Beckham Jr. near the top-10 in average yearly salary at the position. He would come in slightly behind DJ Moore and Keenan Allen, and would be on par with Mike Williams and Amari Cooper. Should he receive the money that he’s looking for, Odell Beckham Jr. would make more in 2023 than Brandin Cooks, Christian Kirk, and Mike Evans.

Would he be worth it? Beckham Jr. hasn’t played since he tore his ACL in the Super Bowl in early 2022, and he hasn’t been an explosive, top-10 receiver in quite some time. His stint in Cleveland was underwhelming, with his final full year being cut short by injuries. But he believes that he has enough left in the tank to be a true #1 WR in the league, and thinks that he can be paid like one.

Odell Beckham Jr. played in 14 games in 2021 between his time between Cleveland and Los Angeles. He totaled 537 receiving yards and scored five touchdowns, all of his scores coming as a member of the Rams.

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
