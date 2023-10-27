The Miami Dolphins have been struggling with injury issues on both sides of the ball. In last week’s game against the Eagles, they were without three starting offensive linemen among others, and both of their starting cornerbacks were forced to miss the game due to injury as well. But things could be improving on the health front, as All-Pro defensive back Jalen Ramsey could be making his season debut as early as this Sunday.

Schefter Says That Dolphins Hope Ramsey Can Play Sunday

Dolphins are planning for CB Jalen Ramsey to make his return Sunday from the knee injury that he suffered this summer, per sources. Ramsey now is expected to be back on the field three months after his knee surgery, with his Dolphins’ debut coming vs. the Patriots. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2023

Ramsey was one of the more notable acquisitions of this past offseason. The Dolphins were a fringe playoff team last season and needed a boost to their defense, and were more than willing to send a third-round pick to the Rams in exchange for Ramsey’s services. But there was a major setback suffered on the second day of training camp, when he suffered a knee injury that would require meniscus surgery. It was predicted that Ramsey would be able to return in early December, perhaps by mid-November if things progressed well.

From the beginning, Ramsey vowed to beat the timeline and return to action sooner than anyone predicted. It seems as though the hard work that he put into his rehabilitation process has paid off.

Ramsey Was Unaware Of The News Himself

There were rumors early in the week that the talented cornerback could be ready to play by this Sunday, but there were no confirmed reports. But Adam Schefter changed that on Thursday evening, as the ESPN reporter tweeted out that Ramsey was planning on making his debut this week against the Patriots.

It was apparently news to Ramsey. Fifteen minutes after Schefter’s tweet was sent, Ramsey quote tweeted it, and had a message for the people curious about his status:

So this is why I just got a crazy amount of texts. Well, this is news to me 🤔… mfs don’t care about being right, they care about being first in today’s media. That’s sad. https://t.co/CZo8ATgtKy — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) October 27, 2023

A few minutes later, Ramsey was sure to follow the tweet up, saying that he didn’t have a problem with Schefter.

The Dolphins are set to take on the New England Patriots this weekend, and are currently listed as 9.5 point favorites. Miami will then head to Germany to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9 before hitting their bye and giving their ailing roster a longer opportunity to get healthy.