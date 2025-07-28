Dallas’ Robert Jones will miss 2-3 months due to a broken bone in his neck

Following the 2024 season with Miami, Robert Jones was a free agent. The guard spent the first four seasons of his professional career with the Dolphins.

Jones signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Cowboys. Through incentives, his contract could be worth $4.75 million. After recent news, it’s hard to see Jones reaching those incentives. On Monday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Robert Jones suffered a broken bone in his neck. He’ll miss two to three months for Dallas, a massive hit to the offensive line.

Robert Jones was battling for a starting spot this offseason

After his time at Middle Tennessee State, Robert Jones went undrafted. Eventually, he signed as an undrafted free agent in 2021. Jones played eight games in his rookie season with Miami and made one start. He was given a three-year, $2.45 million contract. Jones signed returned for the Dolphins in 2024 on a one-year deal. For the Dolphins, Jones played in 49 games and made 30 starts.

He started all 17 games in 2024 for the Dolphins at left guard. This offseason, Jones signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys. For the first time on Saturday, Jones took first-team reps with Dallas. On Sunday, Jones broke a bone in his neck and is expected to miss two to three months. That’s a brutal loss in the preseason for the Cowboys.

Robert Jones and rookie Tyler Booker were battling for a starting spot at guard this offseason. This long-term injury for Jones opens up the door for Booker to be a starter. Recently, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Booker had hit “a small rookie wall.” The first-round pick will have to adjust quickly unless the team finds a capable starting guard still left on the market.

Brian Schottenheimer also said he would “never bet against Brock Hoffman.” He played 17 games and made seven starts for Dallas in 2024. Hoffman can play center and guard, giving the team positional versatility. If Booker struggles through training camp, Brock Hoffman could see time with the ones. Dallas plays in the first game of the 2025 NFL season vs. the Eagles on Thursday, September 4. What will their starting offensive line be come Week 1?