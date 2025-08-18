Cleveland signed rookie Isaiah Bond to a three-year, fully guaranteed contract

Ahead of the 2025 NFL draft, wide receiver Isaiah Bond was accused of sexual assault. Initially, he was projected to be a mid-round selection. However, Bond went undrafted after the news broke.

Recently, a grand jury no-billed Isaiah Bind’s case, and he will face no further charges. That allowed Bond to sign with an NFL roster. Cleveland gave the 21-year-old a three-year, fully guarenteed contract. NBC Sports’ Josh Alper noted the NFL could still look into the case and discipline Bond.

During his collegiate career, Isaiah Bond spent time in Alabama and Texas. He was recruited by former Alabama head coach Nick Saban. Bond played 2022 and 2023 for the Crimson Tide. Nick Saban retired after the 2023 season, and Bond left Alabama as well. He stayed in the SEC and played for Texas in 2024. The 21-year-old had 34 catches for 540 yards and five touchdowns in one season with the Longhorns.

Shortly before the 2025 NFL draft, Isaiah Bond was accused of sexual assault. This happened at the worst time for Bond. Teams had no interest in drafting Bond with those allegations against him. However, a grand jury no-billed Isaiah Bind’s case. This allowed Bond to sign with an NFL team.

Cleveland signed Isaiah Bond to a three-year, fully guarenteed contract. It will take some time for Bond to catch up and get adjusted to where the Browns are at this preseason. Bond missed valuable time in the rookie mini camp and overall training camp. In 2025, the Browns’ WR core is lacking star potential. Could Isaiah Bond flash during his rookie season?

At the 2025 NFL combine, Isaiah Bond ran a 4.39 40-yard dash. In college, Bond used his speed as a secret weapon to get open. Additionally, he’s an explosive athlete who excels in the open field. He has the elusiveness and agility to break tackles. We’ll see how much head coach Kevin Stefanski uses the undrafted rookie WR on offense. There’s no denying Bond’s play-making ability. Can he become more than a gadget player at the next level?