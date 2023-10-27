NFL

Cincinnati Bengals Have The Toughest Remaining Schedule In The NFL

Anthony R. Cardenas
We are approaching the mid-way point of the 2023 NFL season, and teams around the league are starting to position themselves for the early stages of the postseason race. There are no undefeated teams left, and only two teams have just one loss a piece.

Bengals Have Toughest Remaining Schedule In NFL, Falcons The Softest

There are still plenty of games to be played and plenty of things yet to be decided, but early season results would indicate that we are in for a heated chase down the stretch. Which teams will have the toughest path based on the level of their opponents? Here are the contending teams that have the toughest remaining schedules:

Cincinnati Bengals (1):

The team with the toughest remaining schedule is the Bengals, which is tough news for a team that has struggled to find its identity early in the season. They’ll take on the 49ers and Chiefs in coming weeks, and still have to play against each division opponent, including the Steelers twice.

(49ers, Bills, Ravens, Steelers (x2), Chiefs, Browns)

Seattle Seahawks (4):

The Seahawks still have two games against the 49ers on their schedule, which now appear to be big games that could have division title implications. They’ll also take on the three AFC North teams that they haven’t yet seen, and also have dates with the Cowboys and Eagles.

(Browns, Ravens, 49ers (x2), Cowboys, Eagles)

Buffalo Bills (5):

The current portion of the Bills’ schedule is when they were supposed to fatten up on lesser teams before the level of their opponents increases, but they’ve had close scares against the Giants and Buccaneers and lost outright to the Patriots, putting their label as a Super Bowl contender in question.

They still have dates against both of the 6–1 teams, as well as games against the Cowboys and Bengals. They’ll play on the road in Miami in Week 18.

(Bengals, Eagles, Chiefs, Cowboys, Dolphins)

Top-5 Toughest Remaining Schedules:

1. Cincinnati Bengals

2. Arizona Cardinals

3. Washington Commanders

4. Seattle Seahawks

5. Buffalo Bills

Top-5 Easiest Remaining Schedules:

1. Atlanta Falcons

2. Detroit Lions

3. Houston Texans

4. Indianapolis Colts

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Arrow to top