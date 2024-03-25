NFL

Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh believes the 5th pick is essentially the #1 choice in this 2024 Draft

Zach Wolpin
It’s no secret that the QB talent at the top of the 2024 Draft class is elite. If the top three picks stay chalk. three QBs will go off the board right away. There’s even an opportunity for four QBs to be taken in the first four picks if a team trades up. Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, and J.J. McCarthy are the four players being discussed. 

After the first four picks, the Los Angeles Chargers are slotted at #5. The team finished 5-12 in 2023 and fired head coach Brandon Staley mid-season. Former Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh was hired as the new Chargers head coach. At the league annual meeting this week, Harbaugh was talking with reporters. He mentioned how the team essentially has the #1 pick in the 2024 Draft if four QBs are taken in the first four picks. That could very much be the case of draft night in April.

What position do the Chargers want to target with the fifth overall pick in the 2024 Draft?


The first three teams picks in the 2024 NFL Draft belong to the Bears, Commanders, and Patriots. All three need a new franchise QB. Presumably, three QBs would go off the board in the first three picks. With the fourth pick in the draft are the Arizona Cardinals. Last week, general manager Monti Ossenfort made it known that the Cardinals are willing to trade back. Now, teams are rumored to have an interest in Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy and could trade up to get him. In that hypothetical, four QBs are off the board with the first four picks.

Leaving Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers with a wide-open draft board. Los Angeles already has their franchise QB in Justin Herbert. The 26-year-old was the 6th pick by LA in the 2020 NFL Draft. Chargers’ head coach Jim Harbaugh could not be more excited to have the #5 pick if four QBs go in the first four picks. It gives the team a chance to set the tone with the new era they’re building in Los Angeles. Will the Chargers invest in their offensive line or will they take a WR for Herbert to throw to?


In the past, Harbaugh had built his team through strong offensive line play. Think of his time in the early 2010s with the San Francisco 49ers. While investing in their offensive line is crucial, it might be hard for the team to pass on the top WR prospect at five. Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. is widely regarded as the #1 WR. It would be a steal for the Chargers to take him fifth overall. He could be Justin Herbert’s new #1 target passing the ball. What will the Chargers do in April when they’re on the clock? We’ll have to wait and see.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
