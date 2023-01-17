Chargers Fire OC Joe Lombardi After Playoff Collapse Vs Jaguars

The Los Angeles Chargers have fired their offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, just three days after the team’s huge collapse against Jacksonville in the Wild Card playoff round.

There’s no denying that there needs to be some changes made at the Chargers following Saturday’s loss to the Jaguars.

Los Angeles had a 27-point lead, which Jacksonville dramatically overturned in the closing stages.

The kick that completed a comeback for the ages. @Jaguars pic.twitter.com/KuYTp9xEea — NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2023

In a bitterly disappointing loss for the Chargers, they have today confirmed that their OC Lombardi has been fired, alongside their passing game c00rdinator/QB coach Shane Day who has also lost his job.

Lombardi, 51 has been at the Chargers for two seasons, but now will begin the task of finding a replacement, who will have an important job of guiding and coaching star quarterback Justin Herbert.

The #Chargers fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, sources tell me and @RapSheet. A big move by Brandon Staley, who should have candidates lining up for a chance to work with Justin Herbert. pic.twitter.com/oUs3aHXTQM — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 17, 2023

It’s believed that head coach Brandon Staley will be staying in charge, with him set to address the media on Wednesday, and he’ll be on the lookout for potential replacements for their coaching team.

