Chargers Fire OC Joe Lombardi After Playoff Collapse Vs Jaguars

Kyle Curran
2 min read
The Los Angeles Chargers have fired their offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, just three days after the team’s huge collapse against Jacksonville in the Wild Card playoff round. 

There’s no denying that there needs to be some changes made at the Chargers following Saturday’s loss to the Jaguars.

Los Angeles had a 27-point lead, which Jacksonville dramatically overturned in the closing stages.

In a bitterly disappointing loss for the Chargers, they have today confirmed that their OC Lombardi has been fired, alongside their passing game c00rdinator/QB coach Shane Day who has also lost his job.

Lombardi, 51 has been at the Chargers for two seasons, but now will begin the task of finding a replacement, who will have an important job of guiding and coaching star quarterback Justin Herbert.

It’s believed that head coach Brandon Staley will be staying in charge, with him set to address the media on Wednesday, and he’ll be on the lookout for potential replacements for their coaching team.

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
