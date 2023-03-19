Brandin Cooks Tied For Most Times Traded In NFL History

The Dallas Cowboys continued with their off-season acquisitions on Sunday morning, trading for Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks in exchange for two late-round picks.

For the Cowboys, they’ll have a speedy receiver who can take the top off of the defense playing opposite of CeeDee Lamb, giving Dak Prescott another option. For Cooks, he endures the fourth trade of his nine-year career, making him the most traded player in the history of the NFL.

Brandin Cooks Traded For 4th Time — Will Join Dallas Cowboys

Cooks began his career in New Orleans as a 2014 first round draft pick, and he had back-to-back 1,100 yard, 8+ touchdown seasons in his second and third years. But he was dealt to the New England Patriots in 2017, where he played just one season before being traded yet again, this time to the Los Angeles Rams.

Cooks gained 1,000 yards for the 4th straight year during his first season with the Rams, and he appeared in his second straight Super Bowl after making it with the Patriots the season before. But both he and Los Angeles suffered the championship hangover the following season, and Cook was traded, yet again, in 2020.

He has spent the last three seasons with the Houston Texans, and has put up solid numbers despite the turmoil that the team has had at quarterback. Cooks had two 1,000 yard seasons with the Texans which included 6 touchdowns each, but finished with under 700 receiving yards in 2022.

Brandin Cooks has now been traded four times. According to @NFLResearch’s records dating back to 1980, he ties Eric Dickerson for the most times traded all time. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 19, 2023

The trade to the Cowboys technically ties him for the most times dealt in league history. Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson had previously held the distinction, having been traded four times himself during his career.

The trade that everyone remembers was Dickerson’s move from the Rams to the Colts in 1987, but he was moved three more times during his 11-year career. The Colts traded him to the Raiders, where he spent one year before joining the Falcons for four forgettable games.

Brandin Cooks is just 29 years old and has plenty of juice left in the tank, as evidenced by his consistency and the Cowboys desire for his services. But his relative youth makes him a candidate to stick around for another few years in the league, which would make his susceptible to a possible trade yet again.

Could he become the first player to ever be traded five times in an NFL career?

