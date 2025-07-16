Bengals’ Shemar Stewart is the only 2025 first-round pick who remains unsigned

NFL insiders announced that the Broncos’ rookie CB Jahdae Barron recently agreed to his rookie deal. He signed a four-year, $20 million contract with Denver.

Now, 31 of 32 first-round picks from the 2025 draft class have signed with their respective team. Only Cincinnati’s Shemar Stewart has yet to sign his rookie deal. This is because the Bengals are refusing to give Stewart a fully guaranteed $18.9 million. However, their first-round picks in 2023 and 2024 got fully guaranteed deals. This curveball by the Bengals is why Shemar Stewart remains unsigned by the team that drafted him.

When will the standoff between Shemar Stewart and the Bengals end?

Broncos first-round CB Jahdae Barron agrees to rookie contract; Bengals’ Shemar Stewart only remaining opening-round pick unsignedhttps://t.co/7hiRMjCNPO pic.twitter.com/X0DUe78qNx — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) July 16, 2025



With the 17th pick in the 2025 NFL draft, the Bengals selected Shemar Stewart out of Texas A&M. He played three seasons for the Aggies before being taken by Cincinnati. Three months after the 2025 NFL draft, Stewart is the only first-round pick who hasn’t signed their rookie deal. Despite no deal in place just yet, Stewart is still preparing for the upcoming season. NFL insider Kelsey Conway reported that Stewart has been working out at the Texas A&M facilities.

This is not something that should worry Bengals fans. There have been rumors that Stewart could try to return to the Aggies for his senior season. Chances are that doesn’t happen, and Stewart plays his rookie year for the Bengals. The reason why Stewart hasn’t signed is that Cincinnati will not give him his rookie deal fully guaranteed.

Shemar Stewart is only 0.5 away from recording 5 total college sacks. Why wouldn’t he want to go back and take care of unfinished business? — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) July 15, 2025

In his negotiations with the team, the Bengals added new language to his deal. They reportedly wanted to add a “default clause” that would allow the team to void any future guarantees if Stewart got in trouble. That includes suspensions for on-field actions and off-field issues. Cincinnati did not use this language in its deals with its last two first-round picks. Why add this to Stewart’s deal?

Shemar Stewart is adamant that he’s “100 percent right” in the case. He’s not asking for an outrageous deal or anything the Bengals haven’t done for a rookie in the past. Strangely, it’s taken this long, and Stewart has yet to be signed. Bengals’ rookies report to training camp this Saturday. Stewart reported to OTAs this offseason but did not participate in any on-field drills. Will the rookie show up this weekend ready to work?