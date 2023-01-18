NFL

Aaron Rodgers: “I can win NFL MVP Award Again in the Right Situation”

David Evans
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made one of his regular appearances on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday and he was telling the world that he could be the NFL MVP again, but only in ‘the right situation.’

Is Green Bay the right situation for ARod?

There is always offseason speculation where Aaron Rodgers is concerned. This offseason will be no different as Rodgers is already pouring fuel onto the fire. In one of his regular appearances on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers spoke about his future.

“I think I can win the MVP again in the right situation,” Rodgers said. “The right situation, is that Green Bay or is that somewhere else, I’m not sure, but I don’t think you should shut down any opportunities.”

At 39-years-old, Rodgers is looking to emulate Tom Brady and play well into his 40s. However, four-time MVP winner, Rodgers is just a season removed from his second of back-to-back league MVP awards. His numbers this season are down slightly from those two years, but Rodgers is confident of bouncing back.

““Do I still think I can play? Of course,” Rodgers said. “Can I play at a high level? Yeah. The highest.”

Rodgers signed a new three-year deal last year, but what happens this offseason is anyone’s guess. The Packers will likely look to add more weapons for Rodgers for next season. Rookie wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs have been impressive when called upon, but they still need more help on the outside.

Last season, the Packers traded away Rodgers’ favorite weapon, Davante Adams to the Raiders. Whether the man himself will now also seek pastures new is up in the air. There will be several teams interested in his latest comments.

Wherever he lands up, it remains to be seen if Rodgers will add another MVP trophy to his collection.

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
