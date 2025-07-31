Washington’s Jayden Daniels sees a ‘night and day’ difference in year two

After a 4-13 record in 2023, the Commanders had the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Washington drafted Heisman Trophy winner from LSU, Jayden Daniels.

He led the Commanders to a 12-5 record in his rookie season and helped the team reach the NFC Championship game. In doing so, Daniels was named AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. Recently, the 24-year-old was asked if he sees any differences in Kliff Kingsbury’s system heading into his second season. Daniels said it’s “night and day.”

Can Jayden Daniels make another leap in year two after a successful rookie season?

Jayden Daniels sees “night and day” difference from last year. https://t.co/ftkTk2d0U0 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 31, 2025



Heading into his second professional season, Jayden Daniels is finding familiarity in Washington’s offense. The former second overall pick had 32 total touchdowns and over 4,400 yards of total offense. At a press conference on Thursday morning, Jayden Daniels was asked if there is a major difference heading into year two. Daniels said the difference is “night and day.” He explained how he feels more comfortable heading into his second season using Kliff Kingsbury’s offense.

Daniels understands what Kingsbury wants to accomplish with the offense, and that’s led to early success. Additionally, he mentioned having different protections to help himself as a QB. Whether that be sliding a protection or checking to the correct run play. As a rookie, Daniels started all 17 games for the Commanders. He finished with 200+ passing yards in 13 of those contests.

“We got the best fans in the NFL” Jayden Daniels showing love to the Commanders faithful — who gifted him a custom rug at camp today 🎁@heykayadams | @JayD__5 | @Commanders #RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/LIfggvLkXp — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) July 31, 2025

Heading into his second season, Jayden Daniels says he’s processing the offense at a quicker level. That could lead to even more success for Daniels and the Commanders in 2025. Veteran RB Austin Ekeler said Daniels has become a better leader since he’s more comfortable with the offense. During a recent practice, Daniels kicked someone out of the huddle after they committed a false start. There’s a ton of pressure that comes with being a starting QB in the NFL. Daniels handled it extremely well as a rookie. There are high expectations for the 2024 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.