Vikings’ WR Jordan Addison was arrested last Friday for suspicion of DUI

Last Friday, Vikings WR Jordan Addison found himself in some trouble. The 22-year-old fell asleep behind the wheel while intoxicated. He was arrested for suspicion of DUI. According to a report, a West Los Angeles police officer found Addison’s car blocking a lane of I-105. When the officer approached the car, Addison was sleeping in the driver’s seat.

He was arrested at 11:36 p.m. EST and was released from custody on Saturday at 1:36 a.m. EST. The legal limit in California to be able to drive is 0.08. Officers have not made Addison’s blood alcohol content available to the public yet. In a statement released by the Vikings, the team said they are aware of Addison’s arrest and they are working to gather more information.

Jordan Addison was arrested over the weekend for suspicion of DUI

A week ago, Vikings DB Khyree Jackson was killed by a drunk driver. Today, Vikings WR Jordan Addison was allegedly drunk driving. Drinking and driving is KILLING people and yet NFL players refuse to follow the law. Roger Goodell needs to take this seriously. pic.twitter.com/nvfSaFdXoP — NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) July 15, 2024



Jordan Addison was arrested for suspicion of DUI just five days after his rookie teammate Khyree Jackson was killed by a drunk driver. Not a great look for Addison or the Vikings franchise. Additionally, this is the second driving-related incident for Addison in one year. In July of 2023, Addison was cited for driving 140 mph on the freeway in Minnesota. A reckless move by the former first-round pick. He agreed to plea guilty to a misdemeanor speeding charge, with a charge of reckless driving dismissed. Addison paid $686 in fines.

Someone in the Vikings franchise needs to sit down with Addison and discuss his actions. The talented WR is a valuable piece for Minnesota. He’s putting himself and others in danger by drinking and being behind the wheel. Addison is coming off a productive first season with the Vikings in 2023. The 22-year-old played in all 17 games and made 14 starts. He had 70 receptions of 108 targets for 911 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns. When Justin Jefferson was out last season, Addison stepped up as a rookie and was their WR1.

As someone who’s followed Jordan Addison and loved him as a player since he was at USC, I’m beyond disappointed. As a fan of his current team who lost a rookie last week to drunk driving, I’m pissed off. — Jason (@_jason_777) July 14, 2024



Addison’s arrest is a distraction the team doesn’t need this close to the start of training camp. Rookies report to camp on July 21 and veterans will be there on July 23. The talented WR will have to deal with legal repercussions because of his alleged DUI. Minnesota hopes these off-the-field distractions will not affect Addison’s play next season.