Vikings’ WR Jordan Addison was arrested last Friday for suspicion of DUI

Zach Wolpin
Last Friday, Vikings WR Jordan Addison found himself in some trouble. The 22-year-old fell asleep behind the wheel while intoxicated. He was arrested for suspicion of DUI. According to a report, a West Los Angeles police officer found Addison’s car blocking a lane of I-105. When the officer approached the car, Addison was sleeping in the driver’s seat. 

He was arrested at 11:36 p.m. EST and was released from custody on Saturday at 1:36 a.m. EST. The legal limit in California to be able to drive is 0.08. Officers have not made Addison’s blood alcohol content available to the public yet. In a statement released by the Vikings, the team said they are aware of Addison’s arrest and they are working to gather more information.

Jordan Addison was arrested over the weekend for suspicion of DUI


Jordan Addison was arrested for suspicion of DUI just five days after his rookie teammate Khyree Jackson was killed by a drunk driver. Not a great look for Addison or the Vikings franchise. Additionally, this is the second driving-related incident for Addison in one year. In July of 2023, Addison was cited for driving 140 mph on the freeway in Minnesota. A reckless move by the former first-round pick. He agreed to plea guilty to a misdemeanor speeding charge, with a charge of reckless driving dismissed. Addison paid $686 in fines.

Someone in the Vikings franchise needs to sit down with Addison and discuss his actions. The talented WR is a valuable piece for Minnesota. He’s putting himself and others in danger by drinking and being behind the wheel. Addison is coming off a productive first season with the Vikings in 2023. The 22-year-old played in all 17 games and made 14 starts. He had 70 receptions of 108 targets for 911 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns. When Justin Jefferson was out last season, Addison stepped up as a rookie and was their WR1.


Addison’s arrest is a distraction the team doesn’t need this close to the start of training camp. Rookies report to camp on July 21 and veterans will be there on July 23. The talented WR will have to deal with legal repercussions because of his alleged DUI. Minnesota hopes these off-the-field distractions will not affect Addison’s play next season.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

