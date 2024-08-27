The New England Patriots have waived QB Bailey Zappe after two seasons

After parting ways with head coach Bill Belichick, the New England Patriots are entering a new era. Former defensive standout Jerod Mayo is now the head coach. Additionally, the team moved on from QB Mac Jones this offseason and traded him to the Jaguars.

In the 2024 draft, the Patriots drafted two QBs. With the third overall pick, the team selected Drake Maye out of North Carolina. During the sixth round, New England selected Joe Milton out of Tennessee. The team also has veteran Jaboby Brissett on the roster. This led to QB Bailey Zappe being waived by the Patriots after two seasons. Zappe played well in his limited playing time and should receive interest from other teams around the league.

Bailey Zappe has been waived by the New England Patriots

The #Patriots are waiving QB Bailey Zappe, per source. pic.twitter.com/CGPmOkAmKU — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 27, 2024



With a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Patriots selected QB Bailey Zappe out of Western Kentucky. During his final year of college, Zappe set the single-season record for passing yards (5,987) and passing touchdowns (62). Zappe proved he’s a capable passer. In his rookie year, Zappe played in four games for the Patriots and made two starts. He was 2-0 in both games he started. The 25-year-old finished his rookie campaign with 781 passing yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions. Additionally, Zappe completed (70.7)% of his passes. Despite playing well as a rookie, Zappe did not enjoy the same success in year two.

With Mac Jones struggling in 2023, Zappe appeared in 10 games for the Patriots and made six starts. Zappe went 2-4 in his six starts and was eventually benched. In his second season, Zappe threw for 1,272 yards, six touchdowns, and nine interceptions. His completion percentage dropped to (59.9) in 2023. After New England drafted two QBs in 2024, it was clear that Zappe was going to be the odd man out. Jacoby Brissett is their veteran QB who could end up starting the season. Drake Maye is a top-three pick and is eventually going to be the starter. The team also drafted Joe Milton and they’re optimistic about his potential. There simply was not enough room for Zappe on the roster in 2024. Expect to see Zappe get another opportunity this season as QB injuries will happen.