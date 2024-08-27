NFL

The New England Patriots have waived QB Bailey Zappe after two seasons

Zach Wolpin
After parting ways with head coach Bill Belichick, the New England Patriots are entering a new era. Former defensive standout Jerod Mayo is now the head coach. Additionally, the team moved on from QB Mac Jones this offseason and traded him to the Jaguars. 

In the 2024 draft, the Patriots drafted two QBs. With the third overall pick, the team selected Drake Maye out of North Carolina. During the sixth round, New England selected Joe Milton out of Tennessee. The team also has veteran Jaboby Brissett on the roster. This led to QB Bailey Zappe being waived by the Patriots after two seasons. Zappe played well in his limited playing time and should receive interest from other teams around the league.

Bailey Zappe has been waived by the New England Patriots


With a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Patriots selected QB Bailey Zappe out of Western Kentucky. During his final year of college, Zappe set the single-season record for passing yards (5,987) and passing touchdowns (62). Zappe proved he’s a capable passer. In his rookie year, Zappe played in four games for the Patriots and made two starts. He was 2-0 in both games he started. The 25-year-old finished his rookie campaign with 781 passing yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions. Additionally, Zappe completed (70.7)% of his passes. Despite playing well as a rookie, Zappe did not enjoy the same success in year two.

With Mac Jones struggling in 2023, Zappe appeared in 10 games for the Patriots and made six starts. Zappe went 2-4 in his six starts and was eventually benched. In his second season, Zappe threw for 1,272 yards, six touchdowns, and nine interceptions. His completion percentage dropped to (59.9) in 2023. After New England drafted two QBs in 2024, it was clear that Zappe was going to be the odd man out. Jacoby Brissett is their veteran QB who could end up starting the season. Drake Maye is a top-three pick and is eventually going to be the starter. The team also drafted Joe Milton and they’re optimistic about his potential. There simply was not enough room for Zappe on the roster in 2024. Expect to see Zappe get another opportunity this season as QB injuries will happen.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
