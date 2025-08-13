NFL

The Bears believe rookie wide receiver Luther Burden's 'upside is huge'

Zach Wolpin
Following the 2024 season, the Bears fired head coach Matt Eberflus. Chicago was lucky enough to hire former Lions OC Ben Johnson as their next head coach. He was highly sought after around the league. 

Johnson was hired to help fix the Bears’ slumping offense. The team wants to get the most out of the #1 pick in 2024, Caleb Williams. Ben Johnson will certainly boost Williams’ production. In the 2025 NFL draft, the Bears used a second-round pick on WR Luther Burden out of Missouri. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Burden is receiving high praise from the Bears over the last week. The team believes his “upside is huge.”

How productive can WR Luther Burden be in year one?


With the 39th pick in the 2025 NFL draft, the Bears selected WR Luther Burden III out of Missouri. He played three seasons collegiately for to Tigers. For his career at Missouri, Burden finished with 192 catches for 2,263 yards and 21 touchdowns. His most productive season was in 2023 when he had 81 catches for 1,212 yards and nine receiving touchdowns. Those were all career-highs for the 21-year-old.

Luther Burden joins a Bears team that is starting over and learning a brand new offensive system. At Bears minicamp in May, Burden sustained a hamstring injury and had to miss OTAs. Head coach Ben Johnson was nervous that Burden would fall behind in his development. However, the rookie WR has worked hard through training camp to learn Johson’s offense for the 2025 season.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Burden has received “strong praise” over the last week from the coaching staff. Burden has put in the time to understand the offense, and it’s shown on the field. At the moment, Burden finds himself buried in the depth chart as a WR3. DJ Moore and Rome Odunze are unquestioned starters in 2025. Olamide Zaccheaus and Devin Duvernay as listed as WR2.

At the 2025 NFL combine, Luther Burden ran a 4.41 40-yard dash and had a 39.5-inch vertical jump. At six feet, 210 pounds, Burden offers a blend of speed and explosiveness in his game. The Bears are optimistic about what the rookie WR can do in 2025. Despite being listed as a WR3, Burden could see legitimate playing time this season.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
