Seahawks rookie WR Tory Horton continues to make noise ahead of 2025

After the 2024 season, the Seahawks parted ways with two of their top wide receivers. Tyler Lockett was released after 10 seasons, and D.K. Metcalf was traded to the Steelers.

This offseason, the team signed WR Cooper Kupp to a three-year, $45 million deal. Additionally, Seattle used a fifth-round pick to draft WR Tory Horton out of Colorado State. Throughout training camp and the preseason, Horton had continued to make plays for the Seahawks. The rookie WR looks primed to make an impact for Seattle in 2025.

Tory Horton is having an impressive preseason for the Seahawks

SeAttle’s fifth-round pick Tory Horton continues to shine this summer. pic.twitter.com/QGxjYBlDzd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 8, 2025



The Seahawks used a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft to select Tory Horton out of Colorado State. Horton began his collegiate career at Nevada. He played there in 2020 and 2021. Ahead of the 2022 season, Horton transferred to Colorado State. The young WR was dominant for the Rams in 2023 and 2024. Tory Horton used his final year of eligibility to return in 2025.

Six games into the 2024 season, Horton suffered a knee injury that required surgery. Tory Horton had previously missed time earlier in the year due to a knee issue. Despite only playing six games for Colorado State last season, Horton has recovered nicely and is making plays at the next level for Seattle. He’s been a player to watch throughout the preseason.

Seahawks rookie WR Tory Horton is turning heads at training camp 👀 pic.twitter.com/ivj2HAQaM3 — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) August 5, 2025

During Seattle’s first preseason game on Thursday, Tory Horton led all pass catchers with seven targets. The six-foot-two WR had three catches for 31 yards and a touchdown. On top of that, Horton returned one punt for the Seahawks. After the game, head coach Mike Macdonald said it was “great” to see Horton have production in a game setting.

With how Horton is performing for Seattle, it’s hard to tell that he had knee surgery in October. The rookie WR has bounced back nicely and is primed to have a role in 2025. For some fifth-round WRs, it takes time to develop and get on the field. That hasn’t been an issue for Tory Horton this summer. The 22-year-old is showing signs of being a playmaker from day one. Seattle hopes to see that translate to regular-season success.