The Tennessee Titans have several new players added to their secondary in 2024. First off, they signed two brand new corners to start for the team. That includes former Bengals CB Chidobe Awuzie who has 74 career starts since 2017. Additionally, the team signed two-time Super Bowl champion L’Jarious Sneed.

Awuzie and Sneed are major upgrades compared to the talent they had at the corner over the last two seasons. Tennesee has made upgrades to safety as well. Veteran Jamal Adams signed with the team this offseason. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Adams’ former teammate from the Seahawks is signing with the Titans. Quandre Diggs is signing a one-year deal worth up to $5 million with Tennessee.

Quandre Diggs is a quality signing at a base salary of $3 million for 2024

The #Titans are giving veteran safety Quandre Diggs a 1-year deal worth $3M base with $1M more in reachable incentives based on play-time and $1M more in performance-based incentives. Max value: $5M. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 4, 2024



To start his NFL career, Qunadre Diggs was a sixth-round pick by the Lions out of Texas. Diggs played the first five seasons of his career with Detroit before they traded him during the 2019 season to Seattle. He was a full-time starter with the Seahawks and was named to three straight Pro Bowls from 2020-2022. The 31-year-old started all 17 games over the last three seasons for Seattle. Tennessee is getting a durable player with plenty of gas left in the tank. Seattle cut Diggs to save $11 million in cap space. He was cut to save money, not because of his performance on the field.

Now, Diggs gets a chance to start fresh and see what he can do on a one-year deal with the Titans. With the Seahawks last season, Diggs had a career-high 95 combined tackles, along with one interception and five passes defended. Diggs being signed to the Titans reunited him with his former teammate, Jamal Adams. They played together in Seattle and were an elite duo at safety. Tennessee has some decisions to make in their secondary for Week 1. Jamal Adams and Qunadre Diggs are veteran players with a great feel for the game. However, the Titans do have players like Amani Hooker who started 13 games, and Elijah Molden who started eight in 2023. Who will be Tennesse’s starting safeties in 2024?