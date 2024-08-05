NFL

Qunadre Diggs is signing a one-year deal worth up to $5 million with the Tennessee Titans

Zach Wolpin
The Tennessee Titans have several new players added to their secondary in 2024. First off, they signed two brand new corners to start for the team. That includes former Bengals CB Chidobe Awuzie who has 74 career starts since 2017. Additionally, the team signed two-time Super Bowl champion L’Jarious Sneed. 

Awuzie and Sneed are major upgrades compared to the talent they had at the corner over the last two seasons. Tennesee has made upgrades to safety as well. Veteran Jamal Adams signed with the team this offseason. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Adams’ former teammate from the Seahawks is signing with the Titans. Quandre  Diggs is signing a one-year deal worth up to $5 million with Tennessee.

Quandre Diggs is a quality signing at a base salary of $3 million for 2024


To start his NFL career, Qunadre Diggs was a sixth-round pick by the Lions out of Texas. Diggs played the first five seasons of his career with Detroit before they traded him during the 2019 season to Seattle.  He was a full-time starter with the Seahawks and was named to three straight Pro Bowls from 2020-2022. The 31-year-old started all 17 games over the last three seasons for Seattle. Tennessee is getting a durable player with plenty of gas left in the tank. Seattle cut Diggs to save $11 million in cap space. He was cut to save money, not because of his performance on the field.

Now, Diggs gets a chance to start fresh and see what he can do on a one-year deal with the Titans. With the Seahawks last season, Diggs had a career-high 95 combined tackles, along with one interception and five passes defended. Diggs being signed to the Titans reunited him with his former teammate, Jamal Adams. They played together in Seattle and were an elite duo at safety. Tennessee has some decisions to make in their secondary for Week 1. Jamal Adams and Qunadre Diggs are veteran players with a great feel for the game. However, the Titans do have players like Amani Hooker who started 13 games, and Elijah Molden who started eight in 2023. Who will be Tennesse’s starting safeties in 2024?

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

