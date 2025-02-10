NFL

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts named MVP of Super Bowl 59 after a 40-22 win

Zach Wolpin
Kansas City had their eyes on a third straight Super Bowl win on Sunday. However, the Eagles were superior in all phases of the game in Super Bowl 59. Philadelphia won 40-22, for their second Super Bowl in franchise history. 

After 290+ yards of total offense and three touchdowns, Jalen Hurts was named MVP of Super Bowl 59. Besides an interception thrown, Hurts nearly played a perfect game for the Eagles.

Jalen Hurts is Super Bowl 59 MVP

Just two years ago, Jalen Hurts had a costly fumble in Super Bowl 57 against the Chiefs. Philadelphia lost 38-35 to Kansas City and the 26-year-old has been waiting for revenge. The Eagles finished 14-3 in 2024 and were the #2 seed in the NFC playoffs. Throughout the playoffs, the Eagles dismantled teams with their run game. That was not the case in Super Bowl 59. Saquon Barkley carried the ball 25 times for just 57 yards.

Jalen Hurts was more effective on the ground for Philadelphia with 11 carries for 72 yards and a rushing touchdown. Additionally, Hurts was 17-22 for 221 yards, two passing touchdowns, and one interception. That’s 293 yards of offense and three total touchdowns. That was enough for Hurts to be named MVP of Super Bowl 59. While Hurts will get a ton of praise as the QB, one of the unsung heroes was not on the field for the game.

It was the defensive coordinator Vic Fangio who had an incredible game plan to stop Patrick Mahomes. Heading into the fourth quarter, the Chiefs scored just six points. Philadelphia’s defense dominated the game and disrupted Kansas City all night. Mahomes was sacked six times and the Eagles forced 11 QB hits. It was an all-around team win for the Eagles in Super Bowl 59. Their second Super Bowl in the last eight seasons.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
