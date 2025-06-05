NFL

Donald Parham Jr. Tears Achilles at Steelers OTAs, Likely Out for 2025 Season

Colin Lynch
In Pittsburgh, where the black and gold are more than colors—they’re a standard—hope for a new beginning turned somber this week. Donald Parham Jr., the newly signed tight end with a story rooted in perseverance, tore his Achilles during team OTAs. A season that had yet to start now ends before a snap is taken. The 27-year-old, fresh off a breakout campaign with the Chargers and poised to add size and speed to the Steelers’ offense, now faces the slow, quiet path of recovery. What Pittsburgh envisioned with Parham may never take the field, and what Parham hoped to become in the Steel City may have to wait—if it ever arrives.

A Silent Break in the Middle of Hope

On the fields meant for preparation, celebration, and the careful building of a roster’s identity, misfortune made its entrance without warning. Donald Parham Jr., in only his first offseason as a Steeler, crumpled to the turf—an Achilles torn, a season most likely lost. There were no pads, no roars from a crowd. Just the hushed realization that something vital had given way.

Parham was never expected to be the star of the show, but he was expected to matter. Standing 6-foot-8, he’s a rare physical presence who gave Pittsburgh’s red-zone offense a new dimension. His 27 catches, 285 yards, and four touchdowns last year weren’t gaudy numbers, but they hinted at growth—a player ascending. The Steelers saw value, signing him to a one-year deal to bolster a tight end room built around Pat Freiermuth. And now? Now they’re forced to reimagine that plan without him.

Tight End Room in Flux as Steelers Weigh Options

Parham’s injury immediately triggered movement in the Steelers’ front office. The team has reportedly rekindled discussions with the Dolphins regarding tight end Jonnu Smith. It’s a name that brings experience, athleticism, and, most importantly, health. Smith is coming off a career year—884 yards, eight touchdowns, and his first Pro Bowl nod—numbers that would instantly reshape Pittsburgh’s offensive expectations.

Yet, Smith’s acquisition, should it happen, isn’t just about replacing Parham. It’s about anchoring a tight end corps that now needs more than depth—it needs identity. Freiermuth remains the starter, steady and trusted, but behind him, the puzzle is incomplete. Parham was meant to be the complementary piece, the wildcard in two-tight sets, the mismatch in the red zone. His loss stings, not just because of what he was, but what he could’ve been.

For now, the Steelers face uncertainty—a tight end room adjusting on the fly and a team still navigating the broader questions that define their 2025 outlook.

Rodgers’ Decision Looms Large Over Season’s Horizon

As Parham’s season ends, the Steelers’ next chapter remains unwritten—largely because the pen is in Aaron Rodgers’ hand. The future Hall of Famer remains undecided, and Pittsburgh continues to wait, suspended in a kind of strategic limbo. Should Rodgers join, the offense transforms instantly into a contender’s machine. If not, Mason Rudolph—steady but unspectacular—likely steps in.

It’s hard not to wonder how much a player like Parham might have benefited from a quarterback like Rodgers. Parham’s massive catch radius, paired with Rodgers’ surgical accuracy, could have been a thing of beauty on fall Sundays. Instead, it becomes another what-if in a sport full of them.

The Steelers open their season against the Jets—Rodgers’ former team—on September 7. Whether Pittsburgh enters that game with Rodgers under center, Jonnu Smith at tight end, or Parham watching from the sideline on crutches, one thing is clear: this offseason has already reminded them how quickly plans can change, and how in football, promise is never guaranteed—only earned, one play at a time.

