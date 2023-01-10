Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Says Mike McCarthy’s Job Not At Stake

Dallas Cowboys Owner and general manager Jerry Jones has backed head coach Mike McCarthy once again, ahead of their Wild Card weekend game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He was asked on Tuesday whether a loss to Tampa Bay could impact McCarthy’s status as head coach, and he was firm with his answers.

“No. I don’t even want to…No. That’s it,” he said. “I don’t need to go into all the pluses or minuses. I’ve got a lot more to evaluate Mike McCarthy on than this playoff game.”

McCarthy, who has two years left on his contract has helped the Cowboys to consecutive 12-5 records for the season, winning the NFC East in 2021. It’s the first time since the 1994-95 season that the Cowboys have had back-t0-back 12-win seasons, showing his worth to the team.

The Dallas Cowboys have now won at least 12 games in back to back seasons for the first time since 1994-1995. It has been 27 years since they were last this good in just two straight years. How Mike McCarthy gets no credit or respect is beyond me. — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) December 30, 2022

He seems confident about their game next Monday against the Bucs, which will air on Monday Night Football, with multiple previously injured players becoming available for the game.

Cowboys continue to expect to have LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck), DT Johnathan Hankins (pectoral strain), C Tyler Biadasz (ankle) and CB DaRon Bland (chest) available for Monday night’s wild card game at Tampa Bay. Mike McCarthy: “Everything is pointing up.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 9, 2023

The Cowboys haven’t lost consecutive games all season, and they take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers who have had a season of ups and downs.

