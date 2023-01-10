NFL

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Says Mike McCarthy’s Job Not At Stake

Kyle Curran
Cowboys McCarthy
Cowboys McCarthy
Dallas Cowboys Owner and general manager Jerry Jones has backed head coach Mike McCarthy once again, ahead of their Wild Card weekend game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

He was asked on Tuesday whether a loss to Tampa Bay could impact McCarthy’s status as head coach, and he was firm with his answers.

“No. I don’t even want to…No. That’s it,” he said. “I don’t need to go into all the pluses or minuses. I’ve got a lot more to evaluate Mike McCarthy on than this playoff game.”

McCarthy, who has two years left on his contract has helped the Cowboys to consecutive 12-5 records for the season, winning the NFC East in 2021. It’s the first time since the 1994-95 season that the Cowboys have had back-t0-back 12-win seasons, showing his worth to the team.

He seems confident about their game next Monday against the Bucs, which will air on Monday Night Football, with multiple previously injured players becoming available for the game.

The Cowboys haven’t lost consecutive games all season, and they take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers who have had a season of ups and downs.

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
Arrow to top