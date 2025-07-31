NFL

Cincinnati signed TE Noah Fant to a one-year deal for the 2025 season

Zach Wolpin
The Cincinnati Bengals know they can compete in the AFC. In 2024, the Bengals finished 9-8 and missed the postseason. They may have made the playoffs if the team hadn’t started 1-4. 

Recently, the Bengals signed a free agent TE who will bring value to the team in 2025. Noah Fant was released by the Seahawks on July 20. On the last day of the month, Fant signed a one-year deal with the Bengals. He’ll join a crowded TE room, but Cincinnati did release TE Kole Taylor. The 2025 season will be Fant’s seventh season in the NFL.

How much production will Noah Fant give the Bengals in 2025?


With the 20th pick in the 2019 NFL draft, the Broncos selected TE Noah Fant out of Iowa. The 27-year-old spent the first three seasons of his career with Denver. Fant’s most productive seasons came with the Broncos. In 2021, Fant started 16 of 17 games for the Broncos and had a career-high 68 receptions and four receiving touchdowns. His 670 receiving yards were the second-highest of his career. Following his most productive season with Denver, he was traded to the Seahawks.

Fant was part of the Russell Wilson deal that sent the veteran QB to Denver. The former first-round pick spent the last three seasons with the Seahawks. He started 48 of his 42 games. In 2024, Fant played in 14 of the team’s 17 games and made nine starts. He had 48 catches for 500 receiving yards and one touchdown. On July 20, Fant was released by the Seahawks.

NFL insiders reported that Fant met with the Bengals, Saints, and Dolphins before choosing to sign with Cincinnati. Noah Fant joins a TE room that has plenty of depth. It features Mike Gesicki, Drew Sample, Erik All Jr., and Tanner Hudson. Sample started 15 of 17 games for the Bengals last season. However, it was Mike Gesicki who led all Cincinnati TEs with 65 catches for 665 yards and two touchdowns.

Tanner Hudson, Erik All Jr., and Drew Sample all finished with similar stat lines in 2024. We’ll have to wait and see where Noah Fant fits in and how much playing time he gets. The top two targets in the Bengals’ offense will always be Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Head coach Zac Taylor said Noah Fant gives the Bengals versatility at TE. He’s effective as a run-blocker and as a pass-catcher. We’ll see how much usage Fant has in the upcoming season.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
