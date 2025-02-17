2025 NFL draft: Three players who are NFL-ready in this year’s class

With the 2024 NFL season officially in the books, teams have turned to the offseason. March 12, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. EST, is when free agency begins. The 2025 NFL draft starts on Thursday, April 26.

NFL front offices will be extremely busy over the next two months. Heading into the 2025 draft, there’s a ton of talent on the board. Who are three NFL-ready players in this year’s class?

Three players who will adjust quickly to the NFL

1. Abdul Carter, Penn State (DE)

During his 2024 campaign, Abdul Carter had his best individual season with Penn State. Additionally, he was one of the key pieces that helped carry the team to the national semi-final. Carter played 16 games in 2024 including the postseason. His 24 tackles for loss were the most by any player in Division 1. Additionally, Carter had 68 combined tackles, (12.0) sacks and two forced fumbles. At six-foot-three, 250 pounds, Carter has elite speed and quickness. In 2024, he was named a first-team All-American. He’s a gifted pass rusher and is one of the NFL-ready prospects in this year’s class.

2. Mason Graham, Michigan (DT)

Michigan’s Mason Graham played three seasons for the Wolverines. He was part of their defensive unit that helped the team go 15-0 and win the national championship in 2023. In his three seasons at Michigan, Graham was a player the coaching staff could rely on. Graham finished with 45 combined tackles, seven tackles for loss, and (3.5) sacks. He was named a first-team All-American in 2024. The 21-year-old is six-foot-three, 320 pounds. NFL comparisons for Mason Graham are Dexter Lawrence and Jalen Carter. Graham is a powerful football player who has elite quickness for his size.

3. Jared Wilson Georgia (C)

The 2024 season was Jared Wilson’s only year as a starter for the Georgia Bulldogs. It was his senior season with Georgia and he played in 12 of their 14 games. Over his first three years in Athens, Wilson was primarily a backup. He saw action in seven of their 15 games in 2023 as a reserve player. In 2024, Wilson was the starting center for Georgia. The 2025 draft class is weaker at center and Wilson could be the first player picked at his position. At six-foot-three, 310 pounds, Wilson’s combination of size and speed makes him and NFL-ready prospect. He excels in pass protections and is a functional run blocker. With some extra work in the pros, Wilson has the chance to have a long NFL career.