Zola lavishes praise on Derby County trio

Chelsea edged out a 3-2 win over Derby County in the English League Cup last night.
The Championship outfit were the underdogs heading into the game but they will be devastated with the manner of the defeat.
Frank Lampard’s men scored two own goals to gift the Blues the win. On-loan Chelsea player Tomori scored an own goal as well.
Apart from the own goals, Derby did well to hold their own against a side of Chelsea’s quality. The fans can be very proud of the performance overall.
Chelsea’s assistant manager Gianfranco Zola lavished praise on the likes of Tomori, Keogh and Mount in his post-match press conference.
The Chelsea man claimed that both on-loan players were excellent in the game.
He said: “[Tomori] was unlucky with the own-goal but the performance him and [his defensive partner Richard] Keogh put in was excellent, so he shouldn’t feel bad, it happens. It was an excellent cross and if he wasn’t there [Alvaro] Morata would have scored. He played well and Mason Mount had an excellent game. It looks like they are in good hands, they are doing well and the coaching they are getting is excellent.”
Derby have been in good form under Lampard and they will be looking to secure promotion to the Premier League. If they can keep up their recent level of performances, they should be able to achieve their goal.