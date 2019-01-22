Zlatan Ibrahimovic suggests Harry Kane should leave Tottenham Hotspur

Former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane should leave the club in the future.
Kane is arguably one of the best strikers in Europe at the moment. He is the talismanic figure at Spurs, and an asset for his country as well.
The great Swedish striker feels that Kane should leave Spurs to test himself at a bigger club.
The 25-year-old has scored 20 goals or more in his last five seasons, including this one, and he is already playing at a top level. However, the former AC Milan striker feels that Kane is ‘still developing’.
“When I was in England, I saw him play. I think he is a good striker. He’s still developing, he’s doing good things,” said Zlatan to the Mirror.
“But I always say, playing in a big club, performing good is different from playing in… with all respect to Tottenham, a ‘normal’ club.
“I think he can make it. He just needs to make the move, and people will remember you for what you win. So if he wants to win, then yes, I think he needs to change.”
While an argument can be made that Kane needs to move to a big club in order to win trophies, surely he can achieve legendary status with Spurs.
He has a unique bond with Spurs, and is the club’s fourth highest-ever goalscorer. Spurs are heading in the right direction under Mauricio Pochettino and Kane can achieve a lot with the north London club.