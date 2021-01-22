Zinedine Zidane tests positive for COVID-19

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has tested positive for COVID-19, as per an official statement by the club.

The news broke earlier today, just two days after Zidane’s team were knocked out of the Copa Del Rey by Alcoyano.





The Frenchman will now enter a period of self-isolation in accordance with the current COVID guidelines in Spain.

The news comes as pressure mounts on Zidane with his Madrid side currently sitting second in La Liga and struggling for form over the last few weeks.

The shock defeat at the hands of Alcoyano in the cup was a prime example of their recent poor displays.

Zidane’s assistant Davide Bettoni is expected to take over the manager’s responsibilities for the next couple of weeks, with the Frenchman only able to offer input remotely.

The positive test comes with Zidane’s second spell at Los Blancos hanging in the balance as his team have failed to keep the pressure on league leaders Atletico Madrid.

Zidane will have to put all his trust in Bettoni over the next fortnight to turn the situation around.

A win for Madrid at Alaves tomorrow would go a long way to helping Zidane’s position at the club, although an upturn in fortunes in the absence of the Frenchman will say a lot about his current relationship with his squad.