Zinedine Zidane reacts to Real Madrid potentially drawing Liverpool in the Champions League last-16

Liverpool booked their place in the Champions League round of 16 following a 2-0 win against Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday night, topping Group E ahead of Napoli.
The Anfield outfit will be facing one of Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Lyon, and Real Madrid in the last-16 when the draws are made on Monday, and it will be interesting to see who they draw.
Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane isn’t scared of coming up against Liverpool, though, and has claimed his side will eliminate Jurgen Klopp’s should they meet in the knockout stages.
“If we play Liverpool, we will eliminate them,” he said.
“We can’t do anything about the draw.”
Both sides met in the final of the Champions League two seasons ago, with the Spanish giants running out 3-1 winners.
Liverpool returned to the biggest stage last season, beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 to win their sixth title, and they will be more than ready to defend it this term.
Madrid haven’t been particularly brilliant since Christiano Ronaldo left, but they remain a great side capable of going head to head with any team in the world, and they will fancy their chances against whoever they are drawn with.
Liverpool are already favourites to win the English Premier League, and will look to mount a strong challenge across the League Cup and F.A Cup.
No English side has ever won the domestic treble and the Champions League in the same season, and it’s an unprecedented achievement the Reds will be looking to score this term.