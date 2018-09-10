Youri Tielemans would be an ideal replacement for Mousa Dembele at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur should look to sign Youri Tielemans in the January transfer window.
The highly-rated Belgian midfielder has had a decent-but-not-spectacular campaign since his 21.6 million move from Anderlecht in 2017.
The 21-year-old carved his way into the Belgium national team recently and played alongside Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele against Scotland.
He said after the match: “In the match against Scotland I was very happy with Mousa Dembele. Whether we will kick off against Iceland again, I leave it to the national coach.”
Dembele, who is on £55k-per-week wages at the north London club, has been a key player for Spurs since he joined the north London club from Fulham in 2012. However, his contract at Tottenham runs out next June and he could be looking to move elsewhere.
Mauricio Pochettino should look to sign Tielemans as a potential replacement for Dembele.
While he may not have done well since his move to France, his record for Anderlecht is enviable – he scored 35 goals and provided 31 assists in 185 matches.
He is very young and raw and has the potential to be a top-class player. Pochettino loves to work with young talents, and Tielemans would be an ideal signing for the club.
Tielemans could be available at a decent price, and Spurs should move for him in January before his value hikes up.