Blog Competitions English Premier League Young Liverpool left-back Arroyo leaves club on loan

Young Liverpool left-back Arroyo leaves club on loan

24 August, 2018 Belgian Pro League, English Premier League, Liverpool, Transfer News & Rumours


Liverpool confirm young left-back Anderson Arroyo has left the club on loan. The 18-year-old has joined Belgian outfit KAA Gent for the 2018/19 season. With game time in the first-team looking unlikely under manager Jurgen Klopp, with Andrew Robertson and Alberto Moreno ahead of the teenager in the pecking order, Arroyo has sought a loan move away from Liverpool to get more opportunities.

Signed from Colombian side Fortaleza CEIF in January 2018, the defender has yet to make an appearance for Liverpool as he spent his debut season on loan at RCD Mallorca. Liverpool will surely be keeping an eye on his development at Gent and will hope he’s given enough minutes to prove his worth.

The first-team have been impressive this campaign, boasting two wins from two in the Premier League and finding themselves as second favourites to win the title. Liverpool haven’t conceded a goal this season either, so Arroyo would have a tough task to dethrone in-form players in Klopp’s squad. Nevertheless, his switch to Gent could see him return as a new player next summer.

Liverpool supporters haven’t had the chance to see much of Arroyo, due to the two loan moves since his arrival, but the wait might be worth it if he lives up to his potential.

Stats from Transfermarkt.

Pundit backs Aston Villa to deliver 6/1 cracker against Reading
Liverpool right-back Randall leaves club on loan

About The Author

Crippy Cooke

Crippy can be found on Twitter (@CrippyCooke) He is a sports journalist who has written for the Independent, Bleacher Report, Huffington Post, Daily Mail and Daily Telegraph among others. Crippy treats football gossip with a dash of cynicism and loves tearing apart outlandish rumours.