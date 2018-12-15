YEP journalist comments on potential Samu Saiz replacement at Leeds United

With Samu Saiz all set to leave Leeds United to join Getafe in the January transfer window, it remains to be seen whether Marcelo Bielsa delves into the market to sign a replacement.
According to Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Joe Urquhart, the development has happened “very quickly” and it caught Leeds “off guard”.
The journalist reported on his personal Twitter account on Friday evening in an exchange with a Leeds fan that he is not sure whether the Yorkshire club are looking for a replacement at the moment.
not sure at this point. This has happened very quickly and caught Leeds off guard. Bielsa is usually honest and I’m sure this will be a big talking point after the game tomorrow.
Leeds United, second in the Championship, will face Bolton on Saturday and Urquhart says it should be a “big talking point” after the game.
The Spaniard has expressed his desire to leave the club and return to Spain. His sudden departure midway through the season has left the fans frustrated.
The Leeds playmaker was given the green light by the club hierarchy to join Getafe on a season long loan that could become a permanent deal in the summer.
The nature of the deal is baffling as well, given Saiz should be worth more than what Leeds paid for him in the summer of 2017.
It remains to be seen whether Bielsa makes an incursion in the transfer market or keeps his faith on loanees Izzy Brown and Lewis Baker.