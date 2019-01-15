Yaya Toure comments on potential Celtic move

Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has hinted that he could join Celtic this month.
The midfielder was a guest on Sky Sports’ Monday night football and he admitted that he wants one more season at the top level and he could play in England or Scotland.
As per Record Sport, there has been no contact between the club and the player.
However, Toure’s comments will certainly excite the Celtic fans. The midfielder clearly refused to rule out a move to Parkhead.
Instead, he went on to say that he will need to speak to Brendan Rodgers before deciding on the move. He also added that his brother Kolo Toure (who is a part of Celtic’s backroom staff) could be setting something up behind the scenes.
He said: “Celtic is a great team, but let me speak to Brendan and we will see. Who knows, maybe Kolo is arranging something for me behind the scenes. We will see. I have been playing in the Premier League and for me it’s been the most enjoyable. But we never know, maybe I can end up in Scotland or back in England. I want maybe one more year at a high level.”
It will be interesting to see what happens in the next few weeks.
The move seems highly unlikely as Celtic won’t be able to afford Yaya Toure’s wages.
However, if they manage to pull it off, it could be a fantastic short term addition. Toure could win them the title on his own even at this stage of his career.
The Manchester City midfielder is a world class footballer and he will enjoy playing in a weaker league.