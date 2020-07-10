Yannick Bolasie says Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the strongest Everton player, with Anthony Gordon being the biggest upcoming talent

Everton winger Yannick Bolasie has claimed that striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the strongest player at Goodison Park based on what he knows and has seen.

He also believes that teenage midfielder Anthony Gordon is the biggest upcoming talent at the club.





From what I’ve seen and know DCL https://t.co/ERrX4tgO0L — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) July 10, 2020

AG ….he knows how highly I rate him as we spent a lot of time together in the 23’s https://t.co/Azh9uMYLsG — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) July 10, 2020

The DR Congo international hasn’t played for the Toffees since 2018 having spent the last two seasons on loan at Aston Villa, Anderlecht and Sporting Lisbon.

Bolasie has played just 32 games for Everton since his arrival from Crystal Palace for £25 million in the summer of 2016, with an anterior cruciate ligament injury ruling him out of action between December 2016 and December 2017.

Nevertheless, he knows a couple of things about the Everton players he met at the club, and he is definitely spot on about the duo.

He will hope to convince manager Carlo Ancelotti of his quality during pre-season, and it will be interesting to see if he can return to the Everton squad again.

Calvert-Lewin, 23, and Gordon, 19, have been key players for the Toffees since Premier League action resumed last month, and the duo have the potential to become world-class players going forward.