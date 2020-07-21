Yannick Bolasie reacts to not being able to train with Everton after Liverpool are granted permission to have families attend Chelsea game

Liverpool have been granted a special dispensation by the English Premier League to have the players’ families and some staff attend Wednesday’s game against Chelsea.

The Reds will be presented with their Premier League trophy at Anfield and are keen to have a little celebration to mark the occasion.





The coronavirus pandemic has prevented crowds from gathering at stadiums and the huge safety procedures were threatening to hinder Liverpool players and staff from celebrating with their loved ones.

Everton winger Yannick Bolasie hasn’t been able to train with his teammates at Finch Farm due to Government Guidelines, and the Premier League’s decision to allow Liverpool players celebrate with their families at Anfield has baffled him, leading him to react thus on Twitter:

And I still can’t train with my Team apparently due to Goverment Guidlines 🤷🏿‍♂️😂 42 days since I requested (133 days since I trained with teammates) @premierleague @BorisJohnson https://t.co/2bfysvV0mb — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) July 21, 2020

Bolasie hasn’t played for the Toffees since 2018 having spent the last two seasons on loan at Aston Villa, Anderlecht and Sporting Lisbon.

The DR Congo international has played 32 games for Everton since his arrival from Crystal Palace for £25 million in the summer of 2016, with an anterior cruciate ligament injury ruling him out of action between December 2016 and December 2017.

He is hoping to impress manager Carlo Ancelotti as he eyes a place in the Everton squad next term, but he has been left frustrated due to his inability to train with his teammates and show the Italian what he can do.