Yannick Bolasie reacts to claims he has been told to leave Everton

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that winger Yannick Bolasie isn’t part of his plans for the season.

The DR Congo international had been hoping to impress the Italian boss after returning from his loan from Sporting Lisbon.





While Bolasie has been training with Everton and will be allowed to continue to, he won’t be part of the squad this term and will be allowed to leave if he can find a club before Monday’s transfer deadline.

He hasn’t played for the Toffees since 2018 having spent the last two seasons on loan at Aston Villa, Anderlecht and Sporting.

Bolasie has played 32 games for Everton since his arrival from Crystal Palace for £25 million in the summer of 2016, with an anterior cruciate ligament injury ruling him out of action between December 2016 and December 2017.

The Goodison Park are looking to move him on, and he has taken to Twitter to react after a fan claimed he has been let go:

Not been let go…i spoke with the boss last week, not news for me all I’ll say is the respect I have for him is very high…I’ve finally been treated like a human being again after a few years Football is not as simple as 123….My work rate & desire will never change 💪🏿 https://t.co/faA87z3Nc7 — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) October 2, 2020

Everton have more than enough options on the wings, and the 31-year-old will have to leave despite his best efforts to make it back into the first-team.