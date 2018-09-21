Yannick Bolasie picks best Aston Villa players

Aston Villa winger Yannick Bolasie has showered praise on Jack Grealish saying he is one of the best players he has seen in training since he joined the club.
The 29-year-old joined Villa towards the end of the summer transfer window on loan from Everton. He has made two substitute appearances and scored his first goal for Villa against Rotherham in the midweek.
When asked to name the best Villa player he has seen in training, Bolasie said he has three players in mind – Grealish, Jonathan Kodjia, and Anwar El Ghazi.
Grealish was one of Villa’s best players last season, but he is yet to reach the dizzy heights this campaign so far. Bolasie has hailed him as a “great” player who effortlessly glides past players.
Kodjia has struggled with injuries at Villa but he is one of their top assets when he is fit and firing. Bolasie has hailed him as a ‘gifted’ player.
El Ghazi joined the club this summer on loan from Lille and has made a strong impact already.
“I’ll go for three,” said Bolasie to the club’s official website.
“I knew all about Jack Grealish before I joined and he hasn’t disappointed. I love Jonathan Kodjia. He is a gifted player. Anwar El Ghazi has impressed me, also, since he joined.
“But seeing how Jack glides past people – it’s effortless for him. He’s a great player.”