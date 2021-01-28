Yannick Bolasie joins Middlesbrough on loan

Everton winger Yannick Bolasie has joined Middlesbrough on loan until the end of the season, as confirmed by the Premier League side’s official website.

Bolasie joined Everton in the summer transfer window of 2017, arriving from Crystal Palace for an estimated £25 million fee.





His time at Goodison Park has not worked out as hoped, with an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his right knee keeping him sidelined for over a year.

At the Toffees, he has made just 32 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice. Back in October, manager Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that the winger was not part of his plans and was free to leave the club.

He has now moved to Middlesbrough on loan until the end of the season, Everton confirmed via their official website.

This will be Bolasie’s fourth loan spell since leaving Crystal Palace, having spent the last two seasons at Aston Villa, Anderlecht and Sporting Lisbon.

The DR Congo international will come as a boost for Middlesbrough in their bid for promotion to the Premier League. The Northern club are currently in seventh place, just three points off a play-off spot.

However, the club have recently hit a poor run of form, losing four of their last five outings in all competitions. During that spell, they have scored only three goals while failing to keep a clean sheet, most recently falling to a 3-0 home defeat to relegation-threatened Rotherham United.

Bolasie will get the opportunity to reunite with former manager Neil Warnock. The two worked together during Warnock’s second stint in charge of Crystal Palace back in 2014, which only lasted for four months.

The 31-year-old is out of contract in the summer, so it is looking highly likely that he will never appear for Everton again.