Yannick Bolasie has just roasted a Liverpool fan on Twitter

Everton-owned winger Yannick Bolasie has roasted a Liverpool fan on Twitter.

Bolasie, currently on loan at Sporting Lisbon from Everton, has mocked the Liverpool supporter for being a “glory hunter”.





The DR Congo international winger has pointed out that the Reds fan who mocked him on Twitter joined the social networking site only in March 2019.

The 31-year-old made the comment while having banter on Twitter following the Merseyside derby at the weekend.

Everton played out a goalless draw with Liverpool at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Sunday evening.

The Reds are on the verge of winning the Premier League this campaign, and they need just five points from their remaining eight games.

As for Everton, Carlo Ancelotti’s side are unlikely to finish in the top four of the Premier League and may not even finish in the Champions League places this term.

Liverpool will return to action on Wednesday evening when they take on Crystal Palace at Anfield in the Premier League, and should pick up all three points from the encounter.

As for Everton, the Toffees will lock horns with relegation candidates Norwich City away from home at Carrow Road in the league on Wednesday evening, and they should win with ease.

Love the Derby day banter but if your gonna @ me from an account made this year your VOID #GloryHunters 😂🔵 — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) June 22, 2020